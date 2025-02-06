Regis Le Bris will hope all of Sunderland's business during the chaotic winter transfer window stands them in good stead to attempt a promotion push, with the Black Cats currently positioned in a promising fourth spot in the Championship.

One of Sunderland's statement signings this window certainly helped the Black Cats pick up a dramatic victory last time out at Middlesbrough, as the class of Enzo Le Fee shone through in the 3-2 win, with his dazzling first touch late on aiding the late winner courtesy of a Ryan Giles own goal.

In the not-so-distant past, Tony Mowbray also had a similarly spellbinding talent to rely upon down the right wing in Amad Diallo, who is still fondly remembered to this day in Wearside circles as a top loan purchase.

Amad's stunning loan spell at Sunderland

The Ivorian's sublime heroics at the Stadium of Light would even see Mowbray hail the now 22-year-old attacker as "special" mid-way through his loan stint.

He was right to lavish such over-the-top praise too, with Amad finishing his memorable time at the club with 14 goals and four assists next to his name from 42 appearances, becoming his team's top scorer in the league for the 2022/23 season in the process.

Amad's star quality would help Mowbray's men reach the playoffs, only for his new side to then come unstuck at the semi-final stages, with Le Bris keeping everything crossed that the playoff system isn't as unkind to his current Sunderland camp.

Whilst Le Fee can offer moments of magic like Amad, he isn't quite as tricky or as slick as an out-and-out winger down the flanks, with the promotion chasers just left to curse their inability to land another dazzling talent.

The Sunderland target who could have been Amad 2.0

Amid a dramatic deadline day, it looked at one stage as if the the Black Cats were set to repeat their Amad masterclass, by snapping up another Premier League sensation on a temporary basis.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, talks were held regarding a loan move for Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Simon Adingra, with Tommy Watson the subject of a £13m bid from the Seagulls, yet neither move came to fruition as that approach was turned down by the Black Cats.

As such, Sunderland - who may well be relieved to keep hold of Watson - are now left to ponder whether Amad's compatriot could have taken the Championship by storm in a similar way to the Manchester United first-teamer.

Adingra's FBref numbers over the last year vs Amad's Stat - per 90 mins Adingra Amad Total shots 2.52 2.38 Shot-creating actions 3.49 4.50 Progressive passes 2.08 2.83 Progressive carries 4.46 5.02 Successful take-ons 1.94 2.08 Touches in the attacking penalty area 6.93 5.92 Progressive passes received 11.96 9.19 Stats by FBref

Looking at the table above, it's clear that both wingers under the spotlight thrive as daring players on the ball always aiming to carve out an opening or fire an effort on goal, with Adingra actually bettering Amad over the last year when it comes to total shots on goal per game and also with touches in the attacking penalty area.

Therefore, with the "explosive" - as he has been labelled by football analyst Ben Mattinson - 23-year-old already boasting eight goals and two assists in the Premier League across the course of his Seagulls stay, it's fair to assume he could have caused the Championship all sorts of bother if a last-ditch switch was clinched, much like Amad managed under Mowbray's wing.

Le Bris will just have to hope his troops as they are can leap back up to the top flight, with equally skilful players such as Isidor in his ranks exciting supporters week in week out.

A move for what could have been a perfect Jack Clarke replacement in Adingra might well happen further down the line for the Wearside giants, but it wasn't to be on deadline day, as the Black Cats now brace themselves for an intense promotion run-in.