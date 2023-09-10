Highlights Sunderland decided not to offer Danny Batth a contract extension, leading to his departure to Norwich City.

Batth was not seen as a frontline option by Tony Mowbray due to the team's desire to play out from the back.

As a result, a surprising replacement for Batth could be found within the academy.

Sunderland opted to part ways with their 2022/23 Player of the Year on deadline day as Danny Batth joined Championship rivals Norwich City on a permanent basis.

Why did Sunderland sell Danny Batth?

The Black Cats decided not to offer the experienced central defender a contract extension at the Stadium of Light which left him in the last 12 months of his deal.

Instead of spending the rest of the 2023/24 campaign on Wearside knowing that he would be moving on next summer, both parties agreed to find him a new club during the summer transfer window and the Canaries swooped in at the last minute to secure his services.

Journalist Phil Smith suggested in an interview with Norwich-based outlet The Pink'Un that Batth was not going to be a frontline option for Tony Mowbray as the club wants to evolve the team to be more progressive in playing out from the back, which is not a strength of the former Stoke man's.

Who could replace Danny Batth?

Whilst Sunderland do not need a player to step into the XI after Batth's exit, the Black Cats could require someone to step up to be a rotation option and feature on the bench.

The 32-year-old stopper was on the bench for all four of the club's Championship games prior to his exit and played the full 90 minutes of the League Cup defeat to Crewe on penalties in August.

This is where 19-year-old central defender Zak Johnson could emerge as a surprise replacement for Batth, who won 66% of his aerial battles in the Championship last term. The impressive youngster has caught Mowbray's eye and was handed an opportunity to start against Crewe.

Johnson, who predominantly plays as a centre-back, was selected at right-back and showcased his defensive qualities with an assured performance. As per Sofascore, the teenage titan won an eye-catching five of his six duels, which included three of his four (75%) in the air, and made three clearances to go along with one tackle.

The talented gem, who made his first-team bow at the age of 16 against Manchester United's U21s in the EFL Trophy in 2021, has also racked up 35 appearances for the club's U21 side to date.

His form for Sunderland's academy team led to international recognition earlier this year as he made two appearances for England's U18 side in June.

At the age of 17, journalist Josh Bunting hailed Johnson as an "exciting" talent with "key" defensive attributes that could make him one to watch moving forward.

The central defender has now established himself as a regular for the club's U21 team and earned a place within his country's youth set-up, whilst also making his League Cup debut this season.

However, Johnson has not been named on the bench for any of the side's Championship matches this term so that should be the next natural step in his progress on Wearside.

Mowbray could replace Batth's position on the bench by offering the promising ace the chance to be part of the first-team squad week-in-week-out in order to build up valuable experience, along with having the potential to get on the pitch if needed.