A big update has emerged on Sunderland's pursuit of a new striker as they appear to be closing in on a late swoop to bolster their squad before the summer transfer window slams shut.

What's the latest Sunderland transfer news?

According to journalist Igor Semyon, via the Sunderland Echo, Zorya Lugansk centre-forward Nazariy Rusyn is set for a medical on Wearside ahead of a move to the club before the deadline.

It is also stated that reports in Ukraine believe that an offer of up to €3m (£2.5m) has been lodged by the Black Cats, with a 20% sell-on clause also included within the deal.

The 24-year-old marksman is now said to be awaiting a work permit to go through before being able to officially complete his transfer to the Stadium of Light before Friday.

How good is Nazariy Rusyn?

He is an unproven quantity in English football but the talented finisher could be an exciting partner for current Sunderland star Jobe Bellingham if he is able to translate his form for Zorya over to Wearside.

The Ukraine U21 international, who has scored six goals in ten games at that level, enjoyed an impressive 2022/23 campaign as he showcased his ability as both a scorer and a creator of goals.

Rusyn caught the eye for Zorya with an excellent return of 13 goals and six assists in 30 Premier Liga outings, whilst the Black Cats target has also notched once in two league matches this season.

The £2.5m-rated has racked up 23 goals and 12 assists in 70 Premier Liga games throughout his career to date, which works out as a direct goal contribution every other clash.

His ability to be a provider from a number nine position could make him an exciting player to be deployed alongside Bellingham as the 17-year-old midfielder carries a goal threat.

The former Birmingham City prospect has scored two goals in four Championship matches so far this season and has missed two 'big chances', which shows that the teenage sensation is getting into the right positions in front of goal.

Bellingham, who scored five goals in 12 games at U18 level for his former side, could benefit from Rusyn's creativity as the Ukrainian ace's return of six assists last term was three more than any Sunderland striker managed.

This suggests that the 5 foot 10 dynamo has the creative quality to lay on chances for his teammates at an impressive rate, which could provide the 17-year-old ace with the opportunities he needs to find the back of the net with greater regularity.

The Zorya star's 13-goal haul was also three more than any current Black Cats star produced in the Championship as Amad Diallo, who has since returned to Manchester United at the end of his loan spell, was the club's top-scorer with 14 and Ross Stewart was behind him with ten.

Rusyn could, therefore, be an outstanding scoring option for Tony Mowbray's side if he can carry that form over, or even improve upon it, to English football this season.

Just imagine the £2.5m gem and Bellingham lining up alongside each other in attack to cause constant problems for the opposition with their goalscoring potential.