Sunderland made their sixth signing of the summer transfer window recently as they confirmed the arrival of centre-forward Eliezer Mayenda from Sochaux.

What's the latest on Eliezer Mayenda's fitness?

The teenage talent has been dealt a cruel blow early on in his Black Cats career as manager Tony Mowbray confirmed that the Spanish forward is set to be out for a number of months with a hamstring injury.

He picked up the knock in one of his first training sessions with the club but the English head coach has spun it into a positive by claiming that it could give him the time he needs to adapt to a new country and teammates without the pressure of playing week-in-week-out.

The Sunderland manager has also revealed that he is still in the market for another number nine before the end of the window to compete with Luis Hemir Semedo, whilst Ross Stewart and Mayenda are on the treatment table.

One striker who has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light is Tom Cannon, who was touted with a £3m switch to the club earlier this summer.

Journalist Alan Nixon recently claimed, however, that Everton are willing to send the centre-forward out on loan, naming the Black Cats as one of a number of interested Championship clubs.

How many goals did Tom Cannon score last season?

The 20-year-old plundered 20 goals in 40 appearances for Everton and Preston North End combined at youth and senior level last term, outlining himself as a prolific goalscorer.

At Sunderland, therefore, he could form a lethal partnership with Semedo on Wearside, an eventuality that could make them the new Ellis Simms and Stewart.

The former Everton loanee and the Scotland international, unfortunately, did not enjoy a huge amount of game time alongside each other but they did thrive when given the opportunity to during the first half of last season.

They started six Championship matches together and bullied opposition defenders. Stewart produced six goals and three assists whilst Simms managed three strikes, meaning that they combined for 12 direct goal contributions in six appearances as a front two.

Semedo has already shown signs of promise with two goals in three pre-season friendlies for Sunderland. He also showcased his predatory instincts with 21 goals in 44 outings for Benfica's U23 side prior to his switch to England.

Cannon, who scored eight goals in 20 Championship games last term, racked up an eye-catching 51 goals in 97 U18 and U21 matches combined for Everton before his first-team bow.

The budding striker, who journalist Josh Bunting once hailed as "outstanding" and a "threat", has the potential to be a clinical scorer if he is able to continue his development and eventually translate his academy form over to first-team level.

His impressive spell with Preston suggests that he is on the right path, meaning that Sunderland could well pull off a masterclass by bringing him in this summer.

Both young forwards who have the potential to be prolific number nines for Mowbray, Semedo and Cannon could well be the new Simms and Stewart combo that the Mackems are crying out for.