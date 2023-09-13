Sunderland stayed strong throughout the summer transfer window as they managed to avoid cashing in on star forward Jack Clarke despite interest from the Premier League.

What's the latest on Jack Clarke's future?

Journalist Pete O'Rourke claimed at the end of last month that the English attacker is unhappy with the way that the club handled his situation throughout the off-season.

The reporter stated that the former Leeds United prospect was told that he would be allowed to move on if an offer of £10m was put on the table for his services.

However, the Black Cats rejected a bid of more than £10m from Burnley, who were promoted to the top-flight last term, and this has led to frustration from Clarke and his agent.

O'Rourke also added that the ex-Tottenham Hotspur speedster is one of a number of players who are not happy with the direction Sunderland are going after they decided to sell Ross Stewart to Championship rivals Southampton.

Who could replace Jack Clarke at Sunderland?

Tony Mowbray and Kristjaan Speakman may not want an unsettled player in the squad for too long and this could force them to consider Clarke's future over the next two transfer windows.

This would leave Sunderland in need of a replacement and the Black Cats head coach could possibly find an heir to the 22-year-old maestro by unearthing academy starlet Tom Watson.

Like Clarke, the 17-year-old magician, who recently signed a new three-year contract at the Stadium of Light, is a left winger who is capable of providing goals and assists from out wide at an impressive rate.

Watson showed signs of promise during the 2021/22 campaign as he racked up eight goals and one assist in 19 U18 Premier League matches.

However, the teenage talent, who journalist Josh Bunting hailed as an "inventive" ace who carries a "real threat", really hit his stride at the top end of the pitch last season.

The creative wizard produced five goals and six assists in 13 U18 appearances and earned himself a move to the U21 squad, where he went on to score two goals and provide three assists in seven games.

Watson, who made his first-team debut against Huddersfield in the Championship earlier this year, managed seven goals and nine assists in 20 academy matches throughout the 2022/23 season, which works out as a goal contribution every 1.25 clashes on average.

Clarke, meanwhile, amassed nine goals and 12 assists in 47 league games for Sunderland last term, which works out as a direct involvement every 2.24 outings on average.

The Burnley target proved himself to be capable of delivering a consistent threat as both a scorer and a creator from a left wing position for the Black Cats, which is why his exit would leave a big hole to be filled.

However, Watson's form for the club at U18 and U21 level suggests that the potential is there for him to fill that possible gap within the squad if he can translate his performances over to a first-team setting.

Mowbray should look to offer the young dynamo more senior opportunities over the coming months to slowly bed him into the group before potentially unearthing him as Clarke's heir after the January or summer transfer windows next year.