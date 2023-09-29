Sunderland return to action in the Championship this evening as they travel away from the Stadium of Light to take on winless Sheffield Wednesday.

The Black Cats are hoping to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Cardiff City last time out, which had ended a five-game unbeaten run for Tony Mowbray's side.

Meanwhile, the Owls are still in search of their first win of the league campaign after eight matches, following their return to the second tier from League One.

What's the latest Sunderland team news?

Midfielders Pierre Ekwah and Bradley Dack, who have been out with a dead leg and a hamstring issue respectively, are both doubts for today's clash and are said to be more likely to return against Watford next week.

Jewison Bennette and Aji Alese are also set to be out of action, whilst Dennis Cirkin and Timothee Pembele and are also longer-term absentees, as per The Chronicle.

Mowbray could now look to switch up the team after the loss to Cardiff in order to bounce back with a positive result tonight and a player who must finally be unleashed is summer signing Nazariy Rusyn.

Will Rusyn start against Sheffield Wednesday?

The Sunderland head coach should finally unleash the Ukrainian talent for his full debut after he made his first appearance off the bench in the defeat last weekend, as Mason Burstow has failed to score or assist a goal in his first three starts.

Rusyn could form an exciting partnership with first-team star Jack Clarke, who has enjoyed a terrific start to the campaign and is a wizard who is capable of conjuring the chances that the 24-year-old ace needs to find the back of the net.

The former Zorya dynamo was hailed by U21 coach John Hewitson as a player with "genuine pace" after he featured for the club's youth side against Derby County.

Rusyn seemingly caught the eye in the 3-1 win as he registered one assist and won a penalty for the side in 70 minutes of action alongside the young Black Cats.

He arrived at the Stadium of Light this summer off the back of 14 goals and six assists in 31 league games for Zorya in his home country since the start of last season. Meanwhile, no current Sunderland player produced more than nine Championship goals during the 2022/23 campaign.

The 5 foot 10 ace, who was hailed as "sharp" by Mowbray, has the potential to be an outstanding scoring option for the Black Cats and he could thrive alongside Clarke, who has the quality to regularly create chances.

During the 2022/23 season, the former Tottenham Hotspur prospect produced 12 assists, which was five more than any of his teammates managed, and created seven 'big chances' for his teammates.

The 22-year-old magician, who has created three 'big chances' in eight Championship matches this term, can split open the opposition's defence on a regular basis to provide his fellow attackers with opportunities to find the back of the net.

This is why Clarke could be the perfect player to play alongside Rusyn in attack as his presence on the left flank could allow the former Zorya ace to thrive in the final third, if he can translate his finishing ability in Ukrainian football over to England.