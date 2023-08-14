An update has emerged on Sunderland and their pursuit of a deal to bring a striker to the Stadium of Light before the end of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest Sunderland transfer news?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, via his Patreon, the Black Cats are one of a number of Championship teams eyeing a swoop to sign Everton centre-forward Tom Cannon, as Tony Mowbray looks to bolster his attacking options.

The report claims that Preston North End have until Wednesday to complete a deal to sign the Premier League youngster on a second loan spell after his stint at Deepdale during the second half of last season.

However, it is also stated that Sunderland, Leeds United, and Stoke City are also keen on acquiring his services and that the interested parties could be willing to shell out a fee of £8m for him.

How good is Tom Cannon?

The 20-year-old ace is a terrific young striker who has the potential to be an excellent signing for Mowbray's squad as he is a proven Championship performer with room to grow.

Cannon could be a fantastic partner for Jack Clarke at the top end of the pitch as the pair could combine for goals on a regular basis if they are both able to hit their top form.

The Toffees youngster made 20 appearances for Preston on loan last term and chipped in with eight goals and four 'big chances' created in 19 league starts, which left him with an average Sofascore rating of 6.91.

With Ross Stewart out injured, Clarke (nine) is the only current Sunderland player who managed more than five league goals last season, as Amad Diallo and Ellis Simms both returned to their parent clubs.

This suggests that Cannon could provide Mowbray with a much-needed goalscoring boost by coming in as a proven Championship scorer.

However, the Ireland U21 international has the potential to score at an even greater rate if he can translate his academy form over to the professional game. The talented finisher racked up 51 goals in 97 matches for Everton at youth level, which works out as a strike every 1.90 games.

Cannon, who was once hailed as "outstanding" by Hull City boss Liam Rosenior, would end the current Championship season with an outstanding 23 goals over the remaining 44 clashes if he came in and produced the same rate of scoring.

Whilst there is no guarantee that the Toffees dynamo will be able to fulfill his potential and become a consistent scorer at first-team level, Mowbray playing him alongside Clarke in attack could give him a great chance to find the back of the net week-in-week-out.

The former Tottenham Hotspur prospect provided 12 league assists for the Black Cats last season - five more than any of his teammates - and led the team in key passes per match (1.7).

These statistics show that the 22-year-old talent, who has scored one goal in two league matches this term, is an outstanding creator for the side and has the ability to put chances on a plate for Cannon on a regular basis.

Therefore, the two young attacking hotshots could form an exciting partnership for Sunderland in the final third, and Mowbray and Kristjaan Speakman must now work hard to secure the 20-year-old number nine's services ahead of their Championship rivals.