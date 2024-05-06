Whilst the Sheffield Wednesday fans packed into the Stadium of Light rejoiced at their team pulling off an unbelievable escape from relegation at the full-time whistle, most of the hardened Sunderland supporters had scurried home already after being subjected to a dismal final day loss.

Most of the stadium was empty come the end of the Championship clash in the home sections, with Danny Rohl's men strolling to a comfortable 2-0 victory in a clash that was meant to be far more nervy and tense for the travelling Owls.

Sunderland lacked any real drive to try and make Wednesday fight for a vital three points, with the Black Cats unable to make the home fans smile briefly to see out a shocking campaign by picking up a rare win with just three shots on target from 18 efforts.

There could now be a huge summer clear-out on Wearside to try and propel Sunderland into a far more positive era next campaign, which might even see this midfielder - who was touted for a major move up to the Premier League in January - just allowed to leave after underwhelming the last few torrid weeks.

Pierre Ekwah's performance vs Sheffield Wednesday

Previously being watched by the likes of Crystal Palace and Fulham ahead of a big move, those Premier League suitors might hold off on their interest in Pierre Ekwah now based on his uninterested showing against Wednesday on the final day.

Caught out ball-watching for the Owls' opener at the Stadium of Light, with Barry Bannan given far too much freedom on the ball by Ekwah to then pick out Liam Palmer to place home, Wednesday got so much joy against the Black Cats by just displaying more energy venturing forward through the middle of the park.

The former West Ham United youngster was way off the pace throughout against the buoyed-on visitors away just from this moment in isolation, however, with a meagre one shot attempted on James Beadle's goal from the 22-year-old alongside a weak two tackles being attempted to try and disrupt the flow of Rohl's men.

Hauled off in the 71st minute by interim boss Mike Dodds, who has presumably now bowed out of being Sunderland's next cursed manager with this defeat, it wasn't a shock to see Andy Tomlinson of the Roker Report hand out a disappointing 3/10 rating to Ekwah after the dust had settled from the 2-0 loss.

Ekwah's numbers vs Wednesday Minutes played 71 Touches 53 Key passes 0 Shots on goal 1 Tackles 2 Dribbled past 1 Stats by Sofascore

With Tomlinson describing the 22-year-old's display as being "pretty anonymous", Ekwah's downfall in the senior ranks has been an intriguing one to watch unfold considering how promising of a gem he looked at the start of the season.

The 6 foot 2 midfielder looked like an absolute golden steal at the start of the campaign - having joined from West Ham United in January of 2023 - after a blistering performance against Southampton in September last year, bagging two strikes as the Black Cats tore the Saints to shreds in a comprehensive 5-0 victory.

Since then, the fortunes of both teams have significantly changed, as has Ekwah's standing in the Black Cats camp with the very real possibility that the Frenchman could be offloaded this coming summer if a top-flight party takes a punt on his services.

Pierre Ekwah's transfer value in 2024

Sunderland would still be able to demand a high fee for their up-and-down 22-year-old to depart, with this transfer valuation higher than that of first-team regular Dan Neil - according to Football Transfers - despite Neil being a consistent performer for the Black Cats this season throughout all of the mess.

Despite underperforming during Sunderland's terrible end to the season, Ekwah still finds himself being worth a high £4.6m, a figure the Mackems would surely only be too pleased to receive.

Neil, who has been largely everpresent this campaign and dependable with four goals and five assists from 44 total matches, surprisingly is worth £600k less than his inconsistent counterpart at £4m.

Sunderland's highest value assets - 2023/24 1. Anthony Patterson £11m 2. Jack Clarke £7.6m 3. Jobe Bellingham £6.6m 4. Adil Aouchiche £5.4m 5. Abdoullah Ba £5.3m Sourced by Football Transfers

Ekwah doesn't quite get into the top five highest valued assets at the Stadium of Light when scanning the table above, but the likes of Abdoullah Ba and Adil Aouchiche - who fit into the same bracket as Ekwah as raw and unreliable youngsters who have shown their inexperience - could also be moved on soon especially when you consider their equally hefty values.

Selling on the underperforming central midfielder could prove to be the smartest call of the three when you consider how much the 22-year-old's value has risen over the last few years despite struggling in patches.

Glancing back to 2022, when Ekwah was an unknown entity to Sunderland supporters in the Hammers youth system, Ekwah was worth just a paltry £51k - according to Football Transfers - with his value then skyrocketing all the way up to a superior £2.8m in 2023 after a move to the Stadium of Light went through.

This could make for a very interesting off-season saga in Wearside, therefore, regarding Ekwah's future with a massive temptation to cash in on the topsy-turvy midfielder now especially if a Premier League club gambles on the 22-year-old to come good making the step-up and bids a handsome amount.

There will be no such uncertainty over Neil's future, however, with the former academy product turned occasional Sunderland captain champing at the bit for the next campaign already to try and make his boyhood club promotion challengers once more.

With a new manager an absolute priority first and foremost before any incomings or outgoings are confirmed, this summer promises to be dramatic and hectic and one the powers that be at Sunderland must get spot on to make up for such a car crash of a campaign that's been finally put out of its misery.