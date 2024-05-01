There could well be a summer of major change at the Stadium of Light on the horizon, not just with a managerial switch taking place.

The powers that be at Sunderland could well look to freshen up the playing squad here and there as well, especially if the likes of Jack Clarke depart for pastures new in the Premier League after being a constant ray of light for the Black Cats this turbulent season with 15 Championship strikes.

There might also be a clear-out of some high earners on Wearside who might not fit into next season's new-look identity, with one out-of-sorts winger in danger of being sold on soon to free up more space on the wage bill.

Patrick Roberts' numbers at Sunderland this season

Patrick Roberts has had a frustrating season in truth to match his side's overall underwhelming campaign, only picking up a pitiful two assists from 31 Championship matches with zero goals also registered.

That is a major decline in form from last term under Tony Mowbray, where the ex-Manchester City man helped himself to five goals and seven assists to steer the Black Cats to a playoff finish.

The 27-year-old attacker hasn't been blessed with the best luck when it comes to injuries this campaign, however, with the experienced forward missing for large chunks of 2024 to the detriment of his youthful side who could have done with a more seasoned head up top in big games.

Still, with Sunderland looking at appointing a new and exciting manager to replace Mike Dodds, Roberts' days could be numbered as a figure of the Black Cats camp that has, arguably, become stale.

Roberts' high wage will also be a factor as to why Sunderland could look to get rid soon, with the diminutive winger earning four times Trai Hume's wage despite the Northern Irish defender being a more settled part of the Black Cats team all season long.

Roberts' wage compared to the Sunderland squad

The ex-Celtic loanee finds himself in the top five earners of Dodds' camp still remarkably, all whilst the forward has only been fit for action eight times this year in the Championship.

Raking in a sizeable £12.5k-per-week, according to Capology, Roberts is currently sitting pretty as the fourth highest earner at the Stadium of Light despite other more notable first-team faces earning far less.

Sunderland's highest earners - 2023/24 1. Jack Clarke £16.9k per week 2. Daniel Ballard £15k per week 3. Bradley Dack £15k per week 4. Patrick Roberts £12.5k per week 5. Anthony Patterson £10k per week Sourced by Capology

Anthony Patterson is earning £2.5k-per-week less than Roberts when scanning the top earners table above, with the first-choice goalkeeper feeling a little harshly done by considering he's been an ever-present figure for Sunderland this season under the various managers that have been in and out of Wearside.

Hume only earns £3k-per-week compared to Roberts' far heftier £12.5k-per-week wage too, even with the 22-year-old defender being on the radar of Leeds United once upon a time after starring in patches for the topsy-turvy Black Cats in the second tier.

The Northern Irishman could well be demanding a pay increase for next season, therefore, to keep him around at the Stadium of Light with Roberts being let go of potentially enabling Sunderland to mess about with pay packets more.

It would be a very sad severing of the ties if Roberts was let go of in the off-season, having once been referred to as "magic" by ex-boss Mowbray, but one that could allow Sunderland more freedom to strengthen next campaign.