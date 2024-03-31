Highlights Mike Dodds' tactical switch paid off with a 2-0 win against Cardiff City, highlighting Jobe Bellingham's prowess.

Luis Semedo's goal drought and high salary compared to his lack of impact puts his future at Sunderland in question.

With Bellingham excelling in a more advanced role, Semedo risks being overshadowed and pushed down the pecking order.

Despite Sunderland's dreadful run of form going into the away contest at Cardiff City on Good Friday, Mike Dodds' Black Cats managed to stroll to a surprise 2-0 victory in the Welsh capital.

The Wearside outfit were winless in their last seven Championship games before picking up a much-needed three points at the expense of the Bluebirds, with Adil Aouchiche and Jobe Bellingham sharing the goals.

It was a masterstroke of a decision from Dodds to play Bellingham in the lone striker role, but this ingenious switch working so effectively could consequently put a nail in one underwhelming Sunderland man's career as he continues to fire blanks up top.

Luis Semedo's season in numbers

Joining from the Benfica U21 ranks last year with a reputation for being prolific in his native Portugal (with 21 goals in total for Benfica in that age bracket), it's fair to say Luis Semedo's time in England has not gone to plan.

The 20-year-old striker is yet to find the back of the net for the Black Cats at senior or youth level, amassing 23 appearances in the process without a single strike to his name.

In stark contrast, Bellingham's goal away at Cardiff on Good Friday means the traditional attacking midfielder is on to seven strikes in his debut season.

Dodds' patience could, therefore, begin to run very thin regarding the ex-Benfica hot prospect with Bellingham starring in his role.

The former Birmingham City teenager notched up three key passes as a lively presence in attack on top of his all-important goal, winning ten duels as a figure constantly wanting to make things happen.

Semedo's hefty pay packet could also be a sticking point soon, with the misfiring youngster currently earning £1k more per week than Pierre Ekwah, according to Capology.

Luis Semedo's wage at Sunderland

Amazingly, despite Ekwah being present in every Sunderland clash since the end of November in the second tier, the Black Cats No 39 finds himself earning £3k per week to Semedo's £4k-per-week salary.

Ekwah has also been far more effective from midfield this campaign than Semedo, helping himself to four goals and two assists when his team have needed him to step up and be impactful.

Semedo also remarkably finds himself earning a healthier wage than regular first-team ace Trai Hume, with the Northern Irishman also coming in at a paltry £3k per week.

Even Chris Rigg earns just £1k per week in contrast to Semedo's bumped-up salary, with the electric Sunderland hotshot starring against Cardiff all whilst still only being 16 years of age.

The homegrown Black Cats product would miss one big chance from midfield in the 2-0 win, on top of making two tackles as an energetic option down the wing.

Sunderland top wage earners - 2023/24 1. Jack Clarke £16.9k per week 2. Daniel Ballard £15k per week 3. Bradley Dack £15k per week 4. Patrick Roberts £12.5k per week 5. Anthony Patterson £10k per week Sourced by Capology

Semedo is some way off entering into the top five list of wage-earners at the Stadium of Light, but with his lack of goals still irking those with connections to the Wearside club, his salary is arguably burning a hole in Sunderland's pocket.

Dodds will hope he's cracked the conundrum over who should be the starting striker for Sunderland in Bellingham after his standout showing against Cardiff, with Semedo falling further down the pecking order as a result.