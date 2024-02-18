Sunderland's inconsistencies reared their ugly head again away in Birmingham, with a 2-1 defeat at St Andrew's meaning the Black Cats are now winless in their last two after going on an unbeaten streak of three games prior.

A late flurry of second-half goals for Tony Mowbray's Blues allowed the former Sunderland manager and his new team to pick up a narrow win against the hit-and-miss Wearside outfit, who sit in tenth position now in the Championship off the back of this slim loss.

Michael Beale will feel significantly let down by a number of his first-teamers but will feel the most frustrated when it comes to this Sunderland individual who is yet to taste a single minute of action this year for the stuttering Black Cats.

On a handsome wage at this moment in time, those with connections to Sunderland could well look to offload the player in question soon to free up some of the wage bill and get this dud off the books for good.

Bradley Dack's salary at Sunderland

Bradley Dack is currently earning a hefty £15k-per-week salary, an arguably extortionate amount of money for the 30-year-old midfielder to be raking in considering his on-the-fringes presence at the Stadium of Light.

Battling with a number of well-publicised injury demons at Blackburn Rovers, Dack's bad luck when it comes to picking up knocks did, unfortunately, follow him to Sunderland early into his Black Cats career and continues to hinder him - the 5 foot 9 creator missing for most of September and October as a permanent fixture in the treatment room.

Scoring only one goal since making the switch to Wearside from Blackburn across 13 appearances, Dack now finds himself out injured again with his last slice of action coming on Boxing Day last year against Hull City.

With Sunderland more willing to give young talents such as Jobe Bellingham time to shine in the attacking midfield positions, Dack's short-lived time at the Stadium of Light could soon be up especially if he continues to bleed the Championship club dry by routinely suffering setback after setback with injuries.

Amazingly, the 30-year-old comes in at a higher wage than the aforementioned Bellingham with Dack earning more than double that of the former Birmingham City teenage sensation.

Bradley Dack's salary compared to the Sunderland squad

Dack, when comparing his wage to the rest of the Black Cats camp, comes in as the joint second-highest earner currently at the football club.

Jack Clarke only beats Dack just - with the 15-goal star deserving of his top £16.9k wage - whilst Daniel Ballard ties with Dack at £15k-per-week according to Capology.

Sunderland's top earners - 2023-24 1. Jack Clarke £16.9k 2. Daniel Ballard £15k 3. Bradley Dack £15k 4. Patrick Roberts £12.5k 5. Anthony Patterson £10k Sourced by Capology

Surprisingly, despite Bellingham starring this season with five goals and one assist next to his name, the 18-year-old comes in with a meagre £6.5k per week compared to Dack's far greater salary packet.

With Beale stating recently that Dack could be back from his recent knock soon, the time is now for the ex-Blackburn man to step up and justify his handsome pay packet to the disgruntled Sunderland masses when fit by putting in performances that make the wage seem less excessive.

At the peak of his powers for his former Lancashire employers, Dack did dazzle second-tier defences for fun - the attacking midfielder bagging 15 goals during the 2018-19 season for the Riversiders at the level.

Yet, in the present with Dack not getting any less injury-prone, Sunderland could sense severing ties with the 5 foot 9 midfielder as the most logical thing to do to then seek out some more appropriate young talent down the line.