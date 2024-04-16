Even though Sunderland would play all of the second half with a 1-0 lead away at West Bromwich Albion with an extra man advantage, the Black Cats defence still needed to battle bravely at the Hawthorns to get the slim Championship win over the line.

Trai Hume notably stood out in the West Midlands playing in a centre-back role for the day, amassing 75 touches when moving the ball confidently out from defence on top of winning four duels.

The 22-year-old has been a crucial player for Sunderland this season under various different managers, stepping up to the mark and excelling after signing from his native Northern Ireland in 2022 as a raw and untested gem.

Yet, Hume still finds himself earning a measly pay packet compared to this injury-prone Black Cats man somehow, even whilst the unlucky player in question hasn't featured in a single first-team game this season.

Corry Evans' wage at Sunderland

Corry Evans' time at Sunderland was going swimmingly until a devastating anterior cruciate ligament injury stopped him in his tracks mid-way through the 2022/23 campaign, having amassed 64 appearances for the Wearside outfit in total with the captain's armband even being worn by the 33-year-old on occasion.

Now, however, Evans has only made four appearances in the last two years for Sunderland since, with two of those being comeback games in the U21 ranks recently to try and then ease him back into the men's game soon.

Yet, with the missing Sunderland man now reaching the end of his career age-wise anyway away from his injury issues, it looks unlikely that Evans will ever have the same impact he once had in the first-team with Pierre Ekwah taking his holding midfield role off him alongside an equally fitter and younger Dan Neil.

It could well even be this summer when Sunderland have to address Evans' overall cost to the Black Cats bank account, with the absent figure earning £8k-per-week.

Hume comes in as earning a lesser £3k-per-week in contrast, with the Black Cats potentially prepared to cut ties with Evans at the end of this campaign to try and balance out the wage bill accordingly.

Evans' wage compared to the Sunderland squad

It's not just Hume who will feel aggrieved about his salary compared to Evans', with the aforementioned Ekwah also earning just £3k-per-week despite scoring the crucial winner against the Baggies last match.

Moreover, Hume's reliable defensive partner in Luke O'Nien earns £7.5k-per-week in contrast even whilst the former Wycombe Wanderers man continues to valiantly take on captain duties with Evans still not fit enough for a first-team comeback.

Sunderland's top earners - 2023/24 1. Jack Clarke £16.9k per week 2. Daniel Ballard £15k per week 3. Bradley Dack £15k per week 4. Patrick Roberts £12.5k per week 5. Anthony Patterson £10k per week Sourced by Capology

Evans is only £2k-per-week off entering into the top five earners at the Stadium of Light this season despite being a permanent fixture in the treatment room, something that will need to be addressed soon by the underperforming Championship side.

The 33-year-old's contract is up this coming June which could bring his stop-start time in Wearside to a sombre end, a disappointing conclusion for Evans who was a key first-teamer when the Black Cats won promotion from League One during the 2021/22 season before all these injury troubles piled up.

Yet, with Sunderland moving in the direction of filling their squad with exciting talents for the future, an injury-prone figure like Evans at 33 years of age just doesn't fit in anymore.