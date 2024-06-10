Sunderland are still on the hunt for their next manager, with it feeling like an eternity since they last had a permanent boss in the dugout.

Mike Dodds was only in the Black Cats hot seat on an interim basis, and as the rumour mill continues to churn out names that could be the next permanent boss on Wearside, there seems to be no near ending available yet to bring this ongoing saga to a close.

Whoever does take over the reins from Dodds when an announcement is finally out in the open will have their work cut out, with this dud potentially one for the chopping block straight away, after offering very little for Sunderland this campaign just finished.

Patrick Roberts' season in numbers

Patrick Roberts certainly didn't set the world alight last season for Sunderland, unable to be as dangerous and as penetrative as Jack Clarke was down the wings, with lacklustre performances becoming commonplace from the former Manchester City forward.

Roberts wouldn't even score a single goal in Championship action from 32 appearances tallied up, blown out of the water by his counterpart down the left flank, as Clarke bagged a ridiculous 15 goals.

This could result in Roberts potentially being let go of this summer, with the 27-year-old only providing two assists down the wings as well, which was bettered as a total by Abdoullah Ba who finished his season with four, who could now be the preferred option down Roberts' flank for the long-term.

Plagued with recurring injuries throughout his career too, the time could be right to cut ties with the inconsistent attacker this summer, with a new Sunderland manager coming in and operating with a cut-throat approach to get rid of some frustrating duds who have, arguably, overstayed their welcome in the camp.

Roberts' injury record Season Days missed through injury Goals Assists 23/24 76 0 2 18/19 77 0 1 17/18 113 1 5 16/17 45 11 19 Sourced by Transfermarkt

With his sketchy injury track record easier to swallow when he was on top form during his Celtic days, as can be seen glancing at the table above, the powers that be at the Stadium of Light will also be put off keeping Roberts around based off his excessive wage, which sees him currently rake in nearly double Jobe Bellingham's pay packet.

Roberts' wage at Sunderland

The 27-year-old's position at Sunderland is on even more thin ice when you consider his salary currently sits at a hefty £12.5k-per-week, with other more important first-team performers from last season earning less.

Jobe Bellingham is the most striking example, earning nearly half that of the Sunderland number ten at £6.5k-per-week, despite picking up eight goal contributions last season to Roberts' meagre two, resulting in interested parties from the Premier League now circling for the 18-year-old.

Getting such a high earner off the books in Roberts could mean that the wage bill is readjusted to keep Bellingham at Sunderland for longer, with far more attractive and tantalising offers on the table presumably.

The likes of Trai Hume and Pierre Ekwah will also be clamouring for wage increases, with the duo earning just £3k-per-week each, despite playing more games than Roberts this season just gone, at 47 and 43 appearances respectively.

The next Sunderland boss could, therefore, ruffle a few feathers by ditching Roberts for good, with the 27-year-old becoming a part of the furniture over the last few seasons by amassing 97 games in total.

Yet, fresh off such a forgettable campaign, all sentimentality could be thrown out of the window as the out-of-sorts winger looks for a new club to call home.