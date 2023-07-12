Sunderland are already looking at potential signings should they lose Alex Bass this summer, and Sunderland Nation is reporting that Nathan Bishop is one of them.

How many games has Nathan Bishop played?

The 23-year-old has struggled to get many first-team minutes under his belt over the course of his career yet, with the youngster instead having to make do with a short-term deal elsewhere most recently to get action. He's been with current side Manchester United since 2020, who poached him from Southend, but since the move to Old Trafford, he's been largely a youth team option. He's never played in the Premier League for the Red Devils and has instead had to feature predominantly for their reserve outfit.

He was sent out to Mansfield for the 2020/21 season though in order to get first-team football and shone, featuring in all 46 league games for the Stags. Conceding only 52 along the way, he helped the side to climb to seventh in the standings and was a key member of their squad.

It's not the first time that Bishop has stood out in the EFL though, with his performances in his teens for Southend prompting United to sign him in the first place. He played 31 times in the league for them over four seasons, despite being just 17-years-old when he made his debut.

Are Sunderland signing Nathan Bishop?

With the Englishman now facing another season on the sidelines with the Red Devils, he would no doubt like to play for a different side more frequently. It appears that Sunderland could be prepared to give him that chance, as according to a report from Sunderland Nation, the Black Cats have identified Bishop as a potential transfer target this summer and could launch a move soon.

They face the prospect of losing their own shot-stopper in Alex Bass and, if they do, they feel Bishop could be an ideal replacement. The report states that he could actually be their "top target" for the position should Bass depart the Stadium of Light, which now looks very likely as the latter is thought to be having a medical with AFC Wimbledon on Thursday.

Whilst he would be slightly rusty if he did sign for Sunderland considering his lack of action, it wouldn't take him long to get back to his best. The young shot-stopper would no doubt thrive when he does manage to get onto the field as he has usually impressed with his performances when offered a chance.

One of his former managers, Nigel Clough, stated that the youngster is "brilliant" and added that during a game for Mansfield he helped to keep his side competitive in the game with "three or four brilliant saves". Having performed during his teens and had to sit out of action for so long, the 23-year-old then has proven that he is certainly capable of stepping up and being a regular option inbetween the sticks. Now, Sunderland could be ready to give him that opportunity for the first time in the Championship.