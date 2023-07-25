Sunderland kick off their Championship campaign just under two weeks as they prepare to host Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light on the opening day.

Who have Sunderland signed this summer?

There could be a few fresh faces among the group for supporters to watch when the team lines up against the newly-promoted side as Tony Mowbray has made four signings so far this summer.

Jenson Seelt, Jobe Bellingham, Luis Semedo, and Nectarios Triantis have all come through the door on permanent deals so far to bolster the squad.

However, they are yet to add a senior centre-forward to the group as Semedo, 19, has not made a first-team appearance in his career to date.

One no.9 that has been linked with a move to Wearside is Ukrainian whiz Nazariy Rusyn, who currently plays for Zorya Luhansk in his home country.

How many goals did Nazariy Rusyn score last season?

Mowbray could finally replace Ellis Simms at the Stadium of Light with a swoop to sign the 24-year-old marksman as his record of 13 league goals last season suggests that he has the potential to be a reliable scoring option for the club.

The Sunderland target, who has reportedly been valued at €2m (£1.7m), produced six assists to go along with his goals across 30 league outings for Zorya Luhansk, which means that he was directly involved in 19 strikes.

Rusyn averaged a goal contribution every 1.58 matches and could be an excellent replacement for Simms if that form is replicated in the Championship next season for the Black Cats.

The now-Coventry forward spent the first half of last term on loan with Mowbray's side and caught the eye with seven goals and two assists across 17 league outings before Everton recalled him in January.

This means that the 22-year-old finisher provided the team with a goal or an assist every 1.89 games on average during his temporary spell - a slightly worse return than the £1.7m-rated dynamo managed.

Despite only being at the club for six months, Simms ended the 2022/23 campaign as Sunderland's fourth-top scorer - behind Jack Clarke (nine), Ross Stewart (ten), and Amad Diallo (14).

Joe Gelhardt was brought in on loan from Leeds United in January in an attempt to replace him but the young prospect only managed three goals and three assists in 20 appearances - less than a contribution every three games on average.

Mowbray and Kristjaan Speakman failed to sign a player who was capable of replicating the impact that Simms had on the pitch for the Black Cats and they could now make up for that by landing Rusyn before the end of the window.

Journalist Josh Bunting described the link as a "random" one, possibly due to him currently playing in the Ukrainian top-flight.

However, this is the type of deal that has the potential for the club to strike gold with as he could arrive as a low-risk and possible high-reward signing, given his unknown nature.

It remains to be seen whether or not the talented ace will be able to translate his form from last season over to English football - if Rusyn can then the former Ukraine U21 international could be a terrific signing and the eventual heir to Simms' position at the top end of the pitch.