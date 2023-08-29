Highlights Sunderland's lack of a "killer number nine" has been identified as the main issue affecting their performance in the Championship.

As a result, they are on the verge of an exciting new signing.

They could form a dream partnership with Bradley Dack in their attacking line.

It was a familiar storyline for Sunderland against Coventry City last weekend.

Countless shots, missed chances and a lack of potency meant that the Black Cats dropped points from yet another Championship game in a 0-0 draw.

This means that Sunderland have taken just four points from their opening four games in what has been a frustrating start to the campaign.

Tony Mowbray has made it clear what he believes the issue, saying: “We don't have a killer number nine and I'm not sure we will by the end of the window - they are not falling off trees are they?"

However, contrary to the manager’s comment, it is claimed that Sunderland are on the verge of signing a striker before the transfer window closes on 1st September.

What’s the latest Sunderland transfer news?

According to Ukrainian outlet TaToTake (via Zorya Londonsk), Zorya Luhansk’s Nazariy Rusyn has agreed personal terms with Sunderland ahead of a move to the Stadium of Light.

The report states that the forward has agreed a three-year deal with the option of a further 12 months.

It has also been suggested that the striker will cost around €2.5m (£2m) plus add-ons.

Rusyn has spoken on his uncertain future, denying that he has signed a contract with Sunderland but revealing that the move is nearing completion.

Speaking to Sport.ua (via SB Nation), he said: “As my agent Vadim Shabliy said, there is an agreement that I will legalize business relations with Sunderland for a period of four years with an extension for another season. This option suits me.

“On August 29, I have to submit the necessary documents for obtaining an English visa. I hope that soon all the formalities will be completed and it will be possible to gather in foggy Albion.”

Who is Nazariy Rusyn?

Last season was overwhelmingly Rusyn’s most productive and effective spell of his career. In 30 games for Luhansk, the 24-year-old scored 13 times and crafted six assists.

As well as this commendable goal-scoring, another attractive trait for Rusyn is his positional versatility.

Indeed, last term he played 15 matches as a left-winger, 13 as a centre-forward, and a further two as a right-winger.

His interchangeable and adaptable nature means he is an eye-catching asset for the Sunderland hierarchy, who are targeting more offensive firepower.

The attacker has been described as “excellent” by Dynamo Abroad podcast co-host ‘Dima,' and once this transfer is confirmed, Rusyn could potentially make for a formidable attacking partner for Bradley Dack.

The Englishman joined Sunderland earlier this summer, reuniting with Mowbray who previously coached him at Blackburn Rovers.

During Dack’s career, over 119 Championship appearances, the attacker has netted 32 goals and created 11 assists.

His numbers would be even more impressive, but injuries have stalled his progress and consistency. Two separate long-term knee issues mean he has missed 89 games in the last four years, but a move to Wearside could be the perfect antidote for a fresh start for the playmaker.

Combining with him a rampant attacker such as Rusyn would no doubt be beneficial too. They both boast exciting natural talent and a penchant for goal contributions.

Mowbray happens to be a huge fan of the 29-year-old and has said: “I love watching Dack when he gets wrapped up in it. Working, running, going playing where the ball is, playing like a kid in the playground really, and he's got such natural talent.”

Therefore, with these two effervescent threats linking up, it could be an exciting new era for the Sunderland attack.