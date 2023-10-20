Sunderland are back in Championship action this weekend, but they have been dealt some bad injury news before the game, courtesy of reliable journalist James Hunter.

Stoke vs Sunderland team news

The Black Cats endured a terrible result before the international break, losing 4-0 at home to local rivals Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light, in a scoreline that few saw coming.

While this was undoubtedly a big setback, Sunderland are still in a strong position in the grander scheme of things, sitting fourth in the Championship table and looking like strong contenders to at least seal a place in the playoffs.

The key now is for Tony Mowbray's side to produce a big response to the Middlesbrough defeat on Saturday afternoon, as they make the trip to Stoke City, who are currently in 21st position, languishing just above the relegation zone.

Sunderland aren't without injury problems heading into the game, with Aji Alese, Timothee Pembele, Dennis Cirkin and Eliezer Mayenda missing of late, and doubts surrounding the involvement of Pierre Ekwah, Alex Pritchard and Bradley Dack this weekend.

Taking to X on Thursday, Hunter dropped a new injury update, saying the Alese and Pembele Sunderland injuries mean they have been ruled out of the Stoke game: "Injury setbacks for Alese and Pembele. Better news on Cirkin and Mayenda."

Providing more information regarding the Sunderland injuries for The Chronicle, Hunter said: "Aji Alese and Timothee Pembele have suffered injury setbacks which will further delay their integration into Sunderland's Championship campaign.

"Centre-back Alese was back in training and nearing full fitness but has now aggravated the thigh injury that has sidelined him since his involvement in the Black Cats' play-off semi-final defeat at Luton Town in May and will need an extra couple of weeks to recover, with boss Tony Mowbray determined to avoid bringing him back too soon given how things panned out at the end of last season.

"And deadline day signing from Paris St-Germain Pembele was making good progress as he built his fitness following a long-term knee injury, but the full-back has also run into problems which will keep him out for at least another month."

Not having both Alese and Dembele available for the trip to Stoke to an undoubted blow for Sunderland, with the duo both seen as important figures who are key to their side's promotion push this season.

The former has made 24 appearances for the Black Cats since signing for them last year, but Alese's statistics make for grim reading so far this season, with injuries meaning he hasn't played a single minute of action.

Meanwhile, the latter joined from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer transfer window, being seen as an exciting addition, but he is another whose absence has been a big blow, resulting in no minutes played to date (Pembele's stats).

The hope is that they are back sooner rather than later, but on the plus side, Mowbray's men have still shown that they can pick up positive results without them in the team. As the season goes on, though, as much depth as possible will be vital, as legs begin to tire and fixtures come thick and fast.