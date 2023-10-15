Sunderland once again look on course to compete for a place in the Championship play-offs this season, having suffered the heartbreak of a semi-final exit in the previous campaign. Sitting on 19 points in fourth, and above the likes of Leeds United, Southampton, and Norwich City, Tony Mowbray's side have so far made the perfect case for the third promotion spot, with a place at Wembley in their sights come May.

To ensure that they take the step that they failed to take last season, the Black Cats could turn to the January transfer window, and one potential future star who has struggled for game-time in the Premier League.

What's the latest Sunderland transfer news?

During the summer transfer window, the Championship side welcomed a number of players, from Jobe Bellingham all the way to Jenson Seelt, as Sunderland's summer spending reached the €8m mark. The new arrivals have slotted straight in, with Mowbray's side rarely missing a beat in the current campaign. And, whilst Leicester City and Ipswich Town are running away with the automatic promotion spots, it is Sunderland and Preston North End who are leading the chasing pack.

The positive news just keeps coming at The Stadium of Light, too, with the latest Amad Diallo transfer news indicating that Sunderland want to re-sign the Manchester United youngster on loan once again in the New Year. According to TeamTalk, the Red Devils are ready to grant the winger permission to complete another temporary move away, after he has struggled with injury, and, therefore, failed to make an impression on Erik ten Hag. Given that Diallo previously impressed on loan at Sunderland, there is confidence from those on Wearside that they can once again sign the 21-year-old.

If Sunderland can secure a loan deal for Diallo once again, then Mowbray may just have the final piece to his promotion puzzle in the Championship.

How did Amad Diallo perform at Sunderland?

On loan at Sunderland last season, Diallo's goals and assists in the Championship speak for themselves. The former Atalanta winger found the back of the net on 13 occasions, whilst turning provider a further three times. Meanwhile, when it came to the play-offs, he was at the centre of all the good work that the Black Cats did, even scoring once. Mowbray is certainly a big fan of the youngster, too, having previously praised Diallo.

"I think he got wrapped up in the game on Saturday (against Luton) emotionally and that was good to see. With his physical data, he was top in every aspect from distance covered to number of high-speed sprints, he was amazingly athletic as well as showing his talent.

"That bodes well for us and also accelerates him in my mind in terms of him being a starting player for us, beyond a young lad who I can bring off the bench."

With that said, the ball now seems to be in Sunderland's court, making Diallo's near future all the more interesting. He's had success at The Stadium of Light before, and now, he could look to repeat that success in 2024.