Sunderland are set to be without one of their senior players for tonight's Championship game vs Sheffield Wednesday, according to a new update from the Stadium of Light.

How have Sunderland started the season?

So far, Tony Mowbray’s side have made an overall positive start to the new campaign where they have secured four wins, one draw and suffered just three defeats from their opening eight games, meaning that having taken 13 points from a possible 24, they find themselves sitting fifth in the table, via Sky Sports.

Looking at the northeast outfit’s injuries ahead of Friday evening’s fixture against Xisco Munoz’s side at the Hillsborough Stadium, due to kick-off at 8pm UK time, Dennis Cirkin remains on the sidelines and has not yet returned to training, whilst Pierre Ekwah has been missing since the 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers with a dead leg.

The Black Cats have also had a third player away from the action in the form of Bradley Dack who hasn’t featured since the recent international break due to sustaining a minor hamstring problem, and the boss has now delivered a definitive update on his fitness.

How long is Bradley Dack out for?

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Thursday, Mowbray confirmed that Dack won't be available vs Sheffield Wednesday alongside Ekwah, with the second-tier fixture coming slightly too soon for the duo.

As quoted by The Sunderland Echo, he said: “I don’t think either of them are going to make it for tomorrow, though not because they’re miles away.

"It’s just that we’re trying to make sure they’re right so they don’t break down when they come back, that’s with Bradley specifically because we know that hamstring injuries are dangerous ones that can repeat.”

How much did Sunderland buy Bradley Dack for?

Over the summer, Sunderland didn’t have to pay a single penny for Dack because he joined on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Blackburn Rovers, and it’s fair to say that during the time he's had available so far, he's shown exactly why chiefs wanted to bring him to the club in the first place.

The Wasserman client has already posted two contributions (one goal and one assist) in his opening five appearances for the red and white stripes, highlighting the positive impact he can have in the final third, but there is another wonderful quality he possesses.

The Greenwich-born talent, who pockets £15k-per-week, is a versatile operator having been deployed in a remarkable nine different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the midfield and the frontline, though his ability to easily adapt to the coach's demands is an additional attribute that he will have to cope without.

Therefore, Mowbray not having the “excellent” Dack at his disposal once again, as hailed by journalist Josh Bunting, will be a huge blow to the boss who will be hoping that his prized asset can make a swift return to the pitch as soon as possible.