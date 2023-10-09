Sunderland could be set to lose another one of their first-team stars alongside Jack Clarke in January, according to an update from a reliable journalist.

Which players left Sunderland in 2023?

At the Stadium of Light, Ross Stewart, Leon Dajaku, Bailey Wright, Carl Winchester, Lynden Gooch, Isaac Lihadji, Danny Batth, Elliot Embleton, Alex Bass and Joe Anderson all left the Championship club on either a temporary or permanent basis, and there could be another star heading for the exit door at the start of next year.

Premier League side Brentford are reportedly preparing a £15m offer for Jack Clarke to try and tempt Tony Mowbray’s team into sanctioning his sale, and on top of the forward being targeted, a second player is also on the radar of a different club in the top-flight.

Black Cats centre-back Daniel Ballard first joined Sunderland last summer from Arsenal and it's fair to say that he has majorly impressed during his 33 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Ballard profile), and his form saw him attracting interest over the summer, despite him not completing a departure before the deadline.

The Northern Ireland international was the subject of attention from West Ham United in June, and even though they decided against ramping up their pursuit, the 24-year-old is once again wanted, except this time, at Turf Moor.

According to The Sun's Alan Nixon, sharing a Daniel Ballard transfer update on his personal Patreon (via Football League World), Sunderland now face losing the defender as well as Clarke, with Premier League side Burnley having “watched” him in recent weeks.

The Clarets are seriously considering a swoop at the start of next year, but Vincent Kompany could find it difficult to prise his target away from the northeast outfit, who view their asset as an “integral” member of the squad when it comes to once again making a push for promotion.

How much does Daniel Ballard earn at Sunderland?

At Sunderland, Ballard currently earns £15k-per-week which he deserves for his time at the club so far, and considering the physical presence he provides at the heart of the backline, Mowbray needs to do everything he can to keep hold of his prized asset.

The Stevenage-born talent is currently averaging 4.5 clearances and 2.5 aerial wins per game in the second tier, whilst recording a 90.3% pass success rate (WhoScored - Ballard statistics), displaying not only his ability to get stuck in, but also his calmness and composure on the ball.

He is additionally capable of making a positive impact at the opposite end of the pitch having posted three final third involvements (two goals and one assist) since putting pen to paper, which makes him a wonderful option for the boss to have at his disposal.

Finally, Ballard, who has been labelled a “stunning” centre-back by journalist Josh Bunting, has the versatility to operate slightly higher up in defensive midfield alongside his usual role, with this attractive attribute being another reason as to why it would be a huge blow to lose him in January.