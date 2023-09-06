Sunderland head into the international break on a high after thrashing promotion favourites Southampton 5-0 last Saturday.

This result sent shock waves across the whole of the Championship as the Saints arrived at the Stadium of Light unbeaten while the Black Cats had only tasted victory in one of their first four.

Casting this performance aside, Sunderland have struggled in front of goal this season and although that can be put down to the injury and departure of Ross Stewart to Southampton, Amad Diallo returning from his loan spell to Manchester United was perhaps an even bigger loss this summer.

How did Amad Diallo perform at Sunderland?

As soon as Diallo pulled on the white and red Sunderland jersey, supporters fell in love with him.

Described by boss Tony Mowbray as "unbelievable" for conjuring up several match-winning moments, Diallo brought his explosive performances to the party to help the Black Cats gatecrash the play-offs in their first season back in the Championship.

Cutting in from the right wing with explosive changes in direction and powerful acceleration to beat opponents, the 21-year-old caused torment to defenders on a weekly basis, rising to prominence as one of the best players in the second tier.

Those sought-after dribbling attributes - registering 1.9 per game - were certainly backed up by his ability to convert his chances in the final third, chipping in with an impressive 13 goals in 37 appearances to become the club's top scorer.

Arriving at Man United for a big price tag and being loaned out to a Championship club could have deterred his confidence, but it had the opposite effect on Diallo, who used the loan move as fuel to show Erik ten Hag the quality he was missing out on.

This quality was reflected in all areas of his game, ranking inside top 10% when compared against other wingers in the second tier for progressive passes, shot-creating actions, pass completion, passes into the final and goals per 90 while finishing within the top 20% for successful take-ons, carries into the penalty area and shots on target, all per 90 via FBref.

With Diallo producing numerous outstanding performances and scoring some spectacular goals, it's clear to see why Sunderland missed him when he returned to Old Trafford but on the evidence of their 5-0 victory over Southampton, they could be about to unearth an even bigger talent than the former Atalanta winger.

One of the goalscorers in that victory was 16-year-old Chris Rigg, who announced his name in lights by scoring on his debut.

Who is Chris Rigg?

Most kids at 16 are collecting their GCSE results and embarking on their new chapter at college, not Rigg. He's just achieved every young boy's dream by scoring for his hometown club in front of 41,000 supporters to become the club and competition's youngest-ever scorer.

Coming off the bench in the 82nd minute with the three points already sewn up, an unmarked Rigg got on the end of a Jewison Bennette cross and powered a header past Gavin Bazunu.

The central midfielder, who has represented England at U15s, 16s and 17s, is making a habit out of breaking records in every competition. In their FA Cup tie against Fulham last season, he came off the bench to score in the dying embers and would have become the first player to score a goal at 15-years-old in the competition, but it was ruled out for offside in the build-up.

The teenage sensation used this as fuel to score when he was next given a chance to impress - this time in the Carabao Cup. Despite Sunderland losing on penalties to League Two Crewe Alexandra in August, Rigg scored their only goal of the game and earned a man of the match award for his performance. Clearly, he is the "outstanding" talent that journalist Josh Bunting labelled him.

He recorded a 91% pass completion, successfully completed two dribbles, won six of his ten ground duels, made two key passes and accurately played seven long balls, as per Sofascore.

At just 16, Rigg is putting in performances that make it seem like he's been playing for decades and for as long as he continues to do that, Mowbray will have to continue bringing him off the bench in the Championship, or perhaps even reward him with starts.

Speaking after their FA Cup tie with Fulham earlier on in the year, the Sunderland manager admitted that he wouldn't be scared to give Rigg more chances to impress in the first team, and it appears he's stuck to his word.

"I'd have no fear putting him on the pitch again," said Mowbray.

"I've just watched him in training and I wish you could put some of that fire in his belly into some of the other players.

"He gets wellied into everybody, he doesn't bother about reputations, he just gets stuck in and wins tackles, puts his body in, shoots, fights. He plays like the kid in the playground.

"So why not put him on the pitch? He has qualities I really like and I know the supporters will love them too."

After falling in love with the temporary signing of Diallo, Rigg has the potential to become their next hero and potentially even usurp what the former achieved in a Sunderland shirt.