Sunderland are back in Championship action this weekend and it looks as though a "dynamic" Black Cats player could be seen in a red and white shirt for the first time.

Sunderland injury news

Tony Mowbray's side have made an impressive start to the season overall, looking to finish in the playoff positions for a second consecutive season in the Championship. That's not to say that there haven't been bumps in the road, but the positives are comfortably outweighing the negatives at the moment.

Sunderland's 1-0 defeat away to league leader Leicester City was certainly no disaster, considering the unstoppable form that the Foxes are in at the moment, but Mowbray's men could do with bouncing back this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the Black Cats welcome Norwich City to the Stadium of Light, with the former 10th in the table currently and latter sitting in 14th position.

There are a number of Sunderland injuries for Mowbray to tackle going into the game, however, with the club's official website confirming that "Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Timothee Pembele and Jay Matete remain out as they continue to recover from their respective injuries".

On the plus side, the Black Cats have been boosted with one key fitness update - one that could bolster their chances of picking up a positive result against Norwich.

Mayenda fit for Sunderland vs Norwich

According to reliable journalist James Hunter, sharing news for The Chronicle, Eliezer Mayenda is now fit and the youngster is available for selection having returned to full training, meaning he could make his Sunderland debut this weekend:

"Eliezer Mayenda could feature on Sunderland's teamsheet for the first time when the Black Cats take on Norwich City this weekend. The Spanish striker joined from French club Sochaux in July but suffered a hamstring injury almost immediately and has yet to play a first team game.

"But the 18-year-old is now back training with Tony Mowbray's squad and completed 90 minutes of a behind-closed-doors U21 friendly against Hibernian U21 at the Academy of Light on Monday. Mowbray has hinted that Mayenda could be on the bench tomorrow as Sunderland look to end thheir three-game Championship losing streak when Norwich visit the Stadium of Light."

Having Mayenda in contention to start for Sunderland against Norwich on Saturday is great news for Black Cats supporters, who will no doubt be desperate to see what he can offer in a Black Cats shirt, having not had a chance to see their new man in action yet.

Mowbray is certainly confident about the 18-year-old having a big impact at the Stadium of Light, saying on him recently: "Eliezer Mayenda looks so exciting in training. I was watching the small-sided game with one of the coaches and he is super-powerful and super-dynamic, and he has a rocket in his left foot.

"He's gonna catch a few people out when he comes on the pitch, and I think the fans will be excited at how dynamic he is. I shouldn't really say that because I'm building him up when he hasn't had a chance to show it on the pitch yet, but I'm just telling you what I'm watching in training: he's strong, quick, powerful. Hopefully he can do the damage when he's fit and available."

Sunderland's top scorers so far this season Total Jack Clarke 8 Dan Neil 2 Abdoullah Ba 2 Jobe Bellingham 2 Chris Rigg 2 Pierre Ekwah 2 Dan Ballard 2

Whether Mayenda starts at home to Norwich remains to be seen - it would arguably be a surprise, considering his lack of playing time - but Sunderland fans may well get a glimpse of their new man for the first time off the bench, hoping he can add extra firepower to the attack.