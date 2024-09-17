Sunderland are interested in completing the signing of a 19-year-old goalkeeper who is also wanted by Premier League side Chelsea, according to a top foreign source.

Sunderland latest transfer rumours & team news

There continues to be plenty of exciting transfer rumours surrounding the Black Cats despite the window closing, although two worrying exit stories have been doing the rounds of late. Chris Rigg and Anthony Patterson are both being linked with moves away from the Stadium of Light, with the former wanted by both Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old is a special talent who has already become a hugely important figure for Sunderland, appearing in all five of his side's Championship matches this season and starting four of them, and goalkeeper Patterson is also a vital player with a bright future.

Away from the exit rumours, there are also injury concerns for Regis Le Bris, further adding to the current worries, even though things are going well on the pitch, with the Black Cats sitting second in the Championship table. Dan Ballard was left on crutches after limping out of Sunderland's surprise 3-2 defeat to Plymouth Argyle last Saturday, while new signing Ian Poveda is still sidelined with a thigh issue.

On a positive note, it now looks as though the Black Cats are eyeing the signing of an exciting young player, following a fresh report this week.

Sunderland keen on signing teenage shot-stopper

According to top Ukrainian source Zorya Londonsk, Sunderland are interested in signing Ukraine Under-19 goalkeeper Vladyslav Krapyvtsov, with Todd Boehly's Chelsea and Hull City also in the mix.

Krapyvtsov is understandably an unknown to many Sunderland supporters, but the idea of them snapping up a talented youth international with a big future in the game is exciting. Admittedly, it may lead some to further worry about Patterson's long-term future between the sticks at the Stadium of Light, but the hope is that both are at the club for many years to come.

Krapyvtsov has won seven caps for Ukraine's Under-19s, proving himself an important starter for his country, and he could grow further by playing alongside superior footballers at Sunderland, going into the youth team initially, before hopefully maturing and making the grade in the senior setup.

Predicting the outcome of any young player's career is never easy, so it is impossible to see how good the teenage 'keeper will become, but the fact that he is on trial with Chelsea's Under-21s immediately speaks volumes about his potential, suggesting Sunderland would be wise to try and entice him to the club.