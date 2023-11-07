Sunderland are close to unveiling the signing of an exciting teenage talent, with a fresh report claiming that he has verbally reached a pre-contract agreement.

Sunderland transfer news

The Championship side have recently confirmed the arrival of Leicester City’s former goalkeeper Kelechi Chibueze until the end of the season with an option to extend his stay for a further year, and they are continuing to assess their options in the market ahead of January.

The Black Cats are known to have been interested in Manchester United forward Amad Diallo for a second spell having become a fan favourite during his time on loan last season, but with reports suggesting that they are expected to miss out on his signature next year, Tony Mowbray will have to divert his attention elsewhere.

The Stadium of Light outfit appear to have set their sights on Chelsea’s former central midfielder Ivan Struk who, having already left the club in the capital, is free to move to his next destination.

The Ukrainian, who is just 16 years of age, will be aware that two of the manager’s existing squad members are also from his country in the form of Nazariy Rusyn and Timur Tuterov, and if the following update is to be believed, he is about to become the third player from his nation to sign on the dotted line at the start of next year.

Sunderland agree deal to sign Ivan Struk

According to The Sunderland Echo, Struk has reached a pre-contract agreement to join Sunderland and he’s already got some minutes under his belt too, having played for one of the club's youth sides.

“Sunderland have reached a pre-contract agreement with Ivan Struk to sign with the club, The Echo understands. The 16-year-old cannot yet sign full-time terms at Sunderland until January but has agreed a pre-scholarship with the Black Cats.

"The deal has not yet been officially announced by the club given that the agreement cannot be formalised until January, though the player has featured for Sunderland's under-18s.”

Ivan Struk profiled

Struk started his career having come from a footballing family and is actually the third generation to take to the pitch, with his father Igor Struk having played for Chortkiv Krystal and Ternopil Nyva while his grandfather, Ivan Snr, for Kristall and Ivano-Frankivsk Spartak, as per Sunderland Nation.

With the up-and-coming prospect having already been handed some game time with the U18s, it’s clear to see that members of the club’s coaching staff are aware of the bags of potential that he has to offer and want to get him involved with the action as soon as possible.

As a result of Struk only being 16, Sunderland are likely to place him in the academy initially, but should he impress during his performances, there’s no reason as to why Mowbray won’t want to hand him a chance in the first-team in the future should the right opportunity present itself.