Potentially falling victim to their own recent success, Sunderland could now lose as many as three players in 2025 amid interest in Chris Rigg, Dennis Cirkin and more.

Sunderland transfer news

Still top of the Championship despite their recent 2-2 draw against manager-less Coventry City, Sunderland couldn't have asked for a much better start under new manager Regis Le Bris, but that start may yet come at a price. Recent reports have been quick to link some of the Black Cats' most promising stars with a move away from the Stadium of Light in recent weeks.

Cirkin, fresh from his goal stunning strike last weekend - has reportedly emerged as a January target for promotion rivals Leeds United in what could certainly be an interesting transfer saga. The left-back has started in every one of Sunderland's Championship games so far this season, highlighting just how important a role he currently plays.

Related Boyhood Sunderland fan is now outperforming Isidor after leaving in 2018 Sunderland once had this sharp attacker on their roster who is currently outperforming Wilson Isidor.

Meanwhile, young star Rigg has also been linked with an exit recently. Recent reports have gone as far to suggest that some of England's top clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in the 17-year-old's signature. But even after Rigg, the transfer rumours don't come to an end.

According to reports in Spain, Borussia Dortmund are now plotting a move to sign Jobe Bellingham in what would of course be a repeat of their move to sign Jude Bellingham back in 2020. His older brother has become one of the world's best at Real Madrid since then, much thanks to Dortmund's influence, and now another Bellingham could follow suit.

With promotion in sight, however, Sunderland have reportedly placed a hefty fee on their young midfielder in an attempt to prevent what would be a disappointing exit and hugely damaging mid-season exodus.

"Strong" Bellingham has big decision to make

For the Bellingham family, it could be a case of not fixing what's not broken if Dortmund complete the set by signing the second of their two talented midfielders. But Bellingham, himself, must consider his options. With Sunderland closer to the Premier League than ever since his arrival from Birmingham City - albeit with a long way to go - Bellingham may be wise to choose game time and a shot at the top flight over following in his brother's footsteps.

Le Bris is certainly a fan of the 19-year-old too, telling reporters in pre-season as relayed by We Are Sunderland when asked about Bellingham's best position: "He has the great potential to press because he is physical and strong and energetic. That part of the game he can be very strong.

"Then from this position as a number eight on the left he can create a relationship with Jack, for example, or Dennis. Of course they need experience together to improve that triangle but I think that it could be a good position for him."

As exit rumours continue to arrive, Sunderland must ensure that they don't suffer a triple transfer blow in 2025.