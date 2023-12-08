Sunderland are still on the lookout for a new manager, and a new candidate has made it known he would be keen on the vacancy.

Sunderland manager latest

The Black Cats are preparing for life without Tony Mowbray in the Stadium of Light hot seat, following his sacking as manager last weekend. The 60-year-old was relieved of his duties after the 1-1 draw away to Millwall in the Championship, with those high up at the club feeling that he had taken the team as far as he could.

Sunderland are back in action with a trip to West Brom on Saturday lunchtime, but they are yet to name a successor to Mowbray, as the search continues to bring in the right appointment. Will Still is one individual who has emerged as a contender to take charge of the Black Cats, with the 31-year-old an exciting young manager who is currently in charge of Reims in Ligue 1. Another person who has been linked with the vacant job is Kim Hellberg, with the young Swede also seen as a good option.

Another individual has also been thrown into the mix, however - one who British audiences will know well.

Scott Brown keen to become Sunderland manager

According to reliable reporter Scott Burns of The Daily Record, Celtic legend Scott Brown has thrown his name in the ring to become the next Sunderland manager, with the 38-year-old most recently in charge of Fleetwood Town.

"Celtic legend Scott Brown has thrown his hat into the ring at Sunderland to replace the man who tried to bring his glittering Parkhead playing career to a premature end.

"Record Sport understands the former Scotland skipper has, in the last 24 hours, entered the running to fill the hot seat at the Stadium of Light after the shock sacking of Tony Mowbray. Sources on Wearside have confirmed the Championship outfit have been made aware of Brown’s interest in discussing the vacant position.

"And the 38-year-old could now join a list of early contenders which include ex-Rangers boss Michael Beale and current Ibrox coach Alex Rae."

Brown could be an interesting appointment by Sunderland, and while his lack of experience in management could make him something of a risk, he may well be seen as an exciting young option. Still only 38 years of age, the Scot guided Fleetwood to a respectable 13th-place finish in League One last season, prior to being sacked after a poor start to the current campaign.

Related Sunderland could land Graham Potter 2.0 in "interesting" 4-3-3 coach Sunderland could think outside of the box with this new potential manager, hoping to have their very own Graham Potter if the appointment works.

The former Celtic captain, who won an eye-opening 10 Scottish Premiership titles during his time at Parkhead, primarily opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation, which is similar to what Mowbray often did with the Black Cats, meaning the current squad shouldn't find it too difficult to adapt to his system.

That being said, Brown has never managed at a level as high as the Championship, so there is always a chance that he proves to be out of his depth, perhaps highlighting why a more proven option could be wise at an important point in the season.