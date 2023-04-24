Referee John Busby seemed to have made a big mistake in the most recent Sunderland match as he awarded a dubious penalty against the Black Cats.

What's the latest on the penalty against Sunderland?

Playing away against West Bromwich Albion, Tony Mowbray and co did their hopes of securing a promotion play-off spot a big boost on Sunday afternoon.

Indeed, Sunderland climbed into the Championship top six as they came from behind to win at The Hawthorns thanks to two second-half goals from Dennis Cirkin.

The task for the Black Cats was made all the more difficult, however, when referee Busby pointed to the spot on the brink of halftime when John Swift hit the deck after a slight brush with Luke O'Nien.

As seen in the official Sky Sports highlights package (0:33), the West Brom man hits the deck without much actual contact.

Did John Swift dive against Sunderland?

Journalist Josh Bunting certainly seemed to think the officials got this one wrong. Indeed, he made his feelings known on Twitter.

The football writer wrote: "If that’s a penalty you’re giving a number of them in the same match, Swift is already going down without contact. There is very little contact there if even any.

"That’s a dreadful decision, absolutely awful error. But with the EFL officiating I am not surprised it’s been given."

While the co-commentator on the highlights seemed to feel similarly, saying: "John Siwft, I think they buy this because there isn't any contact."

All in all, it certainly was a dubious decision at best but with no VAR in the Championship to help overturn the decision, the penalty stood.

In the end, it still wasn't enough to put away Sunderland who did brilliantly to fight back and claim all three points on the road.

After the game, manager Mowbray certainly seemed delighted with the win, telling BBC Sport: "We've had some great away days this season - and this was another one.

"We were brave on the ball. It's nice to see so many of our young lads trying to play football the right way.

"We controlled the game for long periods. And you can see they're enjoying it.

"This is a good football team with real talent. If you preach the right messages to them, then they get it."

The Black Cats are back in action again this Saturday when they play host to Watford at the Stadium of Light.