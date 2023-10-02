Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has delivered some promising injury news surrounding a first-team player, whilst also revealing when he's likely to return to action in the Championship.

What's the latest injury news at Sunderland?

At the Stadium of Light, Tony Mowbray currently has Dennis Cirkin, Pierre Ekwah and Bradley Dack all out on the sidelines with their own respective injuries, and he could do with some of them returning as soon as possible to help cope with the relentless amount of fixures.

The Black Cats host Valerien Ismael’s Watford at home this week and will be hoping to pick up yet another three points off the back of their impressive 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough last Friday.

One of Mowbray’s summer signings, Timothee Pembele, however, is yet to feature since moving to the northeast from Paris Saint-Germain on deadline day having previously sustained a cruciate ligament problem whilst on loan at Bordeaux, and the boss has now delivered an update on the fitness of the right-back.

How long is Timothee Pembele out for?

Speaking during a recent interview, Mowbray confirmed that Pembele is making positive progress from his long-term injury, suggesting that he will soon be able to make his debut for Sunderland. As quoted by ChronicleLive, he said:

"I don't think he's too far away. We're just working to keep strengthening that leg [from his ACL injury], so it would be a risk to play him while that process is ongoing. If we don't keep doing that strengthening then there's every chance when he starts to play he'll break down.

"He joins in full training now and he is now, but obviously in training it's an hour-and-a-half where you are stopping and starting. It's very different from a football match where in the first minute you might have to sprint full on and make a slide tackle on somebody.

"He's getting there, we just have to be a little bit cautious and while we have Trai [Hume] doing so well in his position, we don't need to rush it. We can just focus on getting that process right."

How good is Timothee Pembele?

Whilst Pembele still hasn’t made his first appearance for Sunderland, journalist and Black Cats fan Josh Bunting described him as a “quality” signing when he put pen to paper, therefore, it will be a huge boost for Mowbray when he does eventually have him at his disposal.

The Frenchman, who is 21 years of age, has posted 11 contributions (six goals and five assists) in 52 outings since the start of his career, highlighting his desire to use his pace, burst down the flank and create chances for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third.

Sponsored by Puma, the £7.5k-per-week earner is also a versatile operator having been deployed in four different positions during his time on the professional scene, including everywhere across the backline and even on the right side of the midfield, making him a wonderful option to have in the building.