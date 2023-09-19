Sunderland could be forced to sanction the sale of one of their emerging teenage talents in January, and a new report has revealed which club are trying to prise him away from the Championship.

Who have Sunderland signed in 2023?

Over the summer, Tony Mowbray’s side were busy in the market having brought in 11 fresh faces on both a loan and permanent basis, with the most notable players putting pen to paper being the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Bradley Dack and Nazariy Rusyn, but there were also plenty of outgoings.

In terms of departures, Ross Stewart, Lynden Gooch and Danny Batth were the three biggest names to complete exits, whilst youngsters like Elliot Embleton and Alex Bass were sent out on the road temporarily in order to gain some much-needed senior experience, as per Transfermarkt.

Whilst nobody else can now leave until the new year with the transfer deadline having passed, Tom Watson is a player who is already being eyed up having made just one first-team appearance during his time in the northeast, having found it difficult to force his way into the manager's plans.

Back in July, The Daily Mail reported that Premier League clubs and Glasgow Rangers were interested in the left-winger, but having since signed a new contract at the Academy of Light, the 17-year-old ended up committing his future to the red and white stripes and dismissing rumours that he could be heading for the door.

Is Tom Watson leaving Sunderland?

According to The Sun, however, Watson is "back on the radar" of Nottingham Forest, who are plotting another swoop to sign their long-term target in January.

Sunderland's talented prospect was wanted by the top-flight side over the summer, but the chances of a move taking place were shut down after he put pen to paper on his deal extension in the northeast.

However, Steve Cooper's outfit remain "hot" on his tail and could "try their luck" once again in the new year.

How many goals has Tom Watson scored?

During his time at Sunderland, Watson has posted 25 contributions (15 goals and ten assists) in 43 appearances across all age levels which shows just how prolific he can be in the final third, so it would be a huge blow if he was to leave for Nottingham Forest.

The Easington-born talent has also started making a name for himself on the international stage having so far earned five caps for England's U17s, having featured in friendlies alongside the UEFA European Championship qualifiers, so he is a real star in the making and it's no surprise that he's attracting attention given his form for both club and country.

The Black Cats’ £180-p/w earner is also a versatile operator having previously been deployed everywhere across the frontline, so when you consider this as well as the fact that he’s a “real threat” to an opposition’s defence, as dubbed by journalist Josh Bunting, chiefs need to do everything they can to fend off interest and retain his services beyond January.