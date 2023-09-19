Sunderland could be set to lose another of their academy players alongside Tom Watson, who has been linked with an exit recently, as a fresh report has revealed a possible approach from outside the Championship.

How are Sunderland doing this season?

The Black Cats and Tony Mowbray have had a mixed start to the campaign having secured three wins, one draw and suffered two defeats from their opening six games, and after taking ten points from a possible 18, they find themselves seventh in the table just outside the play-off places, via Sky Sports.

The Academy of Light have already seen Watson recently linked with an exit, with the forward once again attracting significant interest from Nottingham Forest in the Premier League having failed to land him over the summer, but he’s not the only up-and-coming prospect that could be heading for the exit door in the northeast.

Black Cats centre-back Zak Johnson has only ever made two senior appearances at the club throughout his career, but he recently put pen to paper on a new three-year deal which will see him remain at the club until at least 2026.

Speaking about his achievement, the 19-year-old said: “I am delighted to extend my stay here at Sunderland. This is my home, and it has been for over 10 years now. I would like to thank all my team-mates and all the coaches that have helped me develop into the player I am today. There is still a long way to go, but I know this is the right place for me to continue my development.”

Is Zak Johnson leaving Sunderland?

According to The Hartlepool Mail, Hartlepool are “considering an approach” for Johnson in the near future. John Askey’s side are contemplating a loan swoop for the defender as a result of several injuries meaning that they have a lack of options.

Sunderland’s teenage talent was included in Tony Mowbray’s pre-season tour squad of the USA but they “may look to consider” a temporary exit to further his development.

Clubs in the National League North are also interested in the youngster, but it’s believed that the former would be the favourites to secure his services should they make a move.

How good is Zak Johnson?

As per journalist Josh Bunting, Johnson is an “exciting” player and one that will no doubt go on to become an integral member of Sunderland’s senior squad in the future, but sending him out on loan would be completely the right decision to make considering the potential he has to offer.

The England youth international, who pockets £400-per-week, managed three aerial wins and the same number of clearances during his only first-team appearance in the Carabao Cup this season, highlighting the rock he can be at the heart of the backline.

Johnson, who has also scored one goal since the start of his career, also has the versatility to operate out wide at right-back alongside his usual role in the centre, so his flexibility and ability to adapt is another attribute that makes him a great option for a club to have at their disposal.