Even the most rose-tinted Sunderland supporter wouldn't have anticipated this electric start from their Wearside team, as the Black Cats finished off a flawless August in the Championship with a fourth win on the bounce.

The 3-1 away victory at Portsmouth last time out saw the likes of Romaine Mundle and Eliezer Mayenda cause all sorts of havoc, but both players didn't really get much luck last campaign in the first-team, with the feel-good atmosphere currently helped by Regis Le Bris' methods from the sideline clearly working.

One standout performer so far this season has been Chris Rigg, as the sublime 17-year-old continues to dazzle second-tier defences as a livewire in the middle of the park, alongside equally promising prospects in the form of Jobe Bellingham among others.

Rigg's start to the season

Rigg was given moments in the first-team to impress last season, notably during Mike Dodds' up-and-down interim spell in charge of the Black Cats, but he has become a consistent starting figure so far under Le Bris.

The teenage sensation has started three of his confident side's four opening victories, with his showing against Sheffield Wednesday in particular standing out, as the homegrown product amassed three key passes during the emphatic 4-0 win.

Last time out, away from stylishly spraying the ball about the pitch, Rigg's grit came in handy as a crunching tackle in the middle of the park from the Sunderland number 11 eventually saw Mundle power home a quick counter-attack move away at Fratton Park, to make it 3-0 and clinch another three points.

Once on the radar of Newcastle United, in what would have been an extremely controversial switch, Rigg will be fully focused now on the tricky mission ahead in helping his Sunderland side stay near the top of the Championship summit as the gruelling season chugs on.

Now up to 29 senior Sunderland appearances, despite not yet reaching his 18th birthday, there should be plenty more to come from Rigg over the campaign ahead, with the potential for Le Bris to add more youth to his side in the form of young hotshot Tom Watson.

Sunderland's next Chris Rigg

Much like Rigg, the early Championship pace-setters have had to bat away interest from some top clubs for the services of young Tom Watson, with the 18-year-old reportedly wanted by Brighton and Hove Albion this summer.

Sunderland held their nerve and have kept hold of Watson for the time being, with the left winger another extremely promising prospect for the future.

Watson vs Rigg at youth level Player Games Goals Assists Rigg 31 3 4 Watson 64 26 16 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Combining both their numbers for the U18s and U21s, Watson really stands out for his prowess in front of goal and creating chances as a daring attacking option, with a ridiculous 42 goal contributions managed across 64 clashes in the esteemed Sunderland youth structure.

He could well go on to fill the void left behind by Jack Clarke's exit to Ipswich, with outlandish comparisons made between the two skilful attackers in the past by football journalist Josh Bunting, who also labelled Watson as "superb".

Described as an "exciting" talent for the future too, when penning his first professional deal back in 2023 by Sunderland Academy manager Robin Nicholls, Watson will hope his time to shine in the men's set-up comes very soon, with the potential there for the 18-year-old to compete with Mundle down the left flank.

After such a topsy-turvy campaign last season, everything seems to be fitting nicely into place during the early regime of Le Bris, with the future looking bright at the Stadium of Light.