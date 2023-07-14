An update has emerged on Sunderland and their pursuit of further additions to the playing squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign...

What's the latest Sunderland transfer news?

According to Foot Mercato, the Black Cats are one of a number of teams interested in signing Manchester United winger Noam Emeran during the summer transfer window, as Tony Mowbray eyes up the left-footed wizard.

The report claims that Anderlecht, Vitesse, Strasbourg, and Coventry are also in the running to sign the 20-year-old Frenchman, who could be in line for a contract extension at Old Trafford.

It states that a loan move could be on the cards for the exciting attacker and that would take up one of the club's two Premier League loan spots for the upcoming season.

How good is Noam Emeran?

He is yet to make his senior competitive debut and that makes it difficult to say with confidence that the Red Devils youngster would be a good player for Sunderland.

However, the potential is there for him to come in as Amad Diallo 2.0 for Mowbray after the Ivorian international spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan from United as a left-footed winger.

The ex-Atalanta starlet produced 14 goals to go along with three assists in 39 Championship matches, which made him the club's top scorer in the division.

Diallo was able to make an instant impact at the Stadium of Light and made himself a key player for the head coach throughout the season, which has set the standard for Emeran to follow.

Both of them featured for United in their pre-season clash with Leeds United earlier this week and the French maestro came out on top.

The £1.5m gem replaced Diallo on the right flank at half-time and showcased his talent at the top end of the pitch. As per Sofascore, Emeran completed four dribbles, created three chances for his teammates, and ended the match with one goal to go along with one assist.

That came after the Ivorian talent produced one key pass, three dribbles, and failed to directly contribute to a goal in the opening 45 minutes of the game.

Whilst it was only a pre-season outing, the 20-year-old ace showed plenty of promise with his performance - particularly in comparison to the former Sunderland man.

Emeran also caught the eye for United's U21 side last term with five goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances, which works out as a strike every three games on average, whilst Diallo managed one every 2.79 matches.

The 5 foot 10 dynamo, who has been hailed as "athletic" by journalist Josh Bunting, displayed his creative ability during his time at U18 level with five goals and six assists over 16 league outings, which suggests that the potential is there for him to replicate Diallo's creativity alongside the goalscoring impact.

Therefore, the French prospect is a player with the scope to come in and make a significant impact on Wearside if he is able to translate his youth and pre-season form to a first-team environment, in the same way that his current teammate was able to do last season.