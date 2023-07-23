The summer transfer window officially opened for business last month and Sunderland have attempted to build on the success of the 2022/23 campaign by adding to their squad.

Who have Sunderland signed this summer?

Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman have made four additions to the side so far, with Jenson Seelt, Jobe Bellingham, Nectarios Triantis, and Luis Semedo having been signed on permanent deals.

However, they could be forced back into the market again if one of their star players is snapped up before the deadline, amid speculation over their impressive winger.

Jack Clarke has been the subject of three offers, including one that totalled £9m, from Premier League side Burnley, which has thrown his future at the Stadium of Light into doubt.

If the former Tottenham Hotspur man does move on then Mowbray could find the dream heir in a deal to sign Noam Emeran, who is a reported transfer target for the Black Cats, on loan from Manchester United.

How good is Noam Emeran?

The 20-year-old wizard, who is predominantly deployed down the left flank, is yet to make his senior bow for the Red Devils but his academy form in recent years suggests that the potential is there for him to be an excellent player for Sunderland.

Whilst it is a risk to bring in a youngster who is yet to prove his quality at first-team level, the Black Cats reaped the rewards of such a gamble with Amad Diallo last season.

The Ivorian international plundered 14 goals and three Championship assists across 39 appearances, which made him the club's top-scorer.

Emeran could emulate that success and come in as a dream replacement for Clarke, if the English gem moves on before the deadline, as he has showcased his knack for scoring and assisting goals from a left wing position over the last few seasons.

The talented Frenchman, who was once dubbed "athletic" by journalist Josh Bunting, caught the eye at U18 level during the 2020/21 campaign as he racked up five goals and six assists in 16 league matches for United, which works out as a direct goal contribution every 1.45 games on average.

That form earned him a step up to the U21 team on a regular basis and 5 foot 10 hotshot has produced seven goals and two assists across 28 Premier League 2 outings since the start of the 2021/22 season - an average of a direct involvement every 3.1 clashes.

Clarke, on the other hand, is coming off the back of an impressive Championship campaign for Sunderland. The former Leeds United wizard scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in 47 league games for the club, which works out as an average of one contribution every 2.24 matches.

He was able to provide a consistent threat on the left wing with his ability to score and assists goals, which made the 22-year-old maestro a feared opponent for opposition defenders as they struggled to contain him.

Emeran could come in and offer a similar level of quality at the top end of the pitch if he is able to make the step up to playing regular first-team football and is able to translate his academy form, particularly for United's U18 team, over to the Championship.

It is a gamble worth taking for the Black Cats as the exciting youngster has the potential to explode in the same way that Diallo did last season, which could ease any fears over Clarke's possible exit.