Sunderland are reportedly close to their first signing of 2025 after manager Regis Le Bris personally made contact with a target.

Sunderland eye January signing to help push for promotion

The Black Cats have the chance to bolster their squad for the second half of the season in the winter window, with Le Bris’ side firmly in the mix for automatic promotion from the Championship.

However, speaking earlier this month on any potential incomings, Le Bris said that nothing was imminent and that patience was required.

"Nothing at the moment. We are focused on the next game. Patience is exactly the word I used with the owner and sporting director. It's very important to find the right players rather than just focus on recruiting now. We have to be very accurate.

"The dynamic of the team is always very subtle so we knew a new player will have an influence, but it's not easy to find the right pieces of the jigsaw. Rather than being fast, we have to be accurate. Our strength is the connection. We have to find a player who can connect. It's possible to add new talents but we have to remember our identity. If we can find the right player in three days I'm happy. But it's not easy to find."

One heavily linked player backed to make the move to the Stadium of Light is versatile midfielder Enzo Le Fee.

The AS Roma ace worked with Le Bris at Lorient, making 57 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing nine assists, and the Sunderland boss has reportedly requested Le Fee’s arrival. Contact was recently made over a potential transfer, and now, a positive development has emerged which involves Le Bris.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, Le Bris has now been in contact with Le Fee over a move to Sunderland.

The report states that talks between the two were positive and how ‘the deal is getting closer to being closed’. Le Fee also had discussions with Real Betis, but it is Sunderland who are on course to sign the Frenchman on loan for the second half of the season.

This will come as a major boost for Le Bris and Sunderland, with Le Fee commanding a whopping €23m (£19m) fee just last summer when he joined Roma. The 24-year-old caught the eye of Football Talent scout Jacek Kulig during his season under Le Bris at Lorient, describing his campaign as "incredible".

Capable of playing as a central midfielder, left midfielder or attacking midfielder, Le Fee would provide Sunderland with a versatile option and one that could help make the difference in the second half of the campaign.