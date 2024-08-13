Sunderland are considering a loan move for a Premier League striker who only joined his current club earlier in this transfer window.

The Black Cats got their Championship campaign underway last weekend in the best possible way, as they claimed all three points by beating Cardiff City 2-0. It was Regis Le Bris’ first game in charge of the club, and the hope is that the result could be the start of what turns out to be a successful season on Wearside.

They will need to sign more attacking reinforcements before the summer window draws to a close however, with their interest in Tottenham starlet Dane Scarlett coming to nothing after the 20 year-old signed a loan deal with Oxford United on Monday evening.

Le Bris and Co reportedly want to add two strikers before the deadline - a youngster and an experienced head - and it appears they have now identified a new target to fit the former category.

Sunderland transfer news

It has been a rather low-key transfer window for Sunderland so far, as the club has made just four new additions. Those signings have all come as free agents, and they include players such as Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, and Simon Moore. It now appears as though the Black Cats are ready to add to those four new faces, as they eye a deal for a Premier League striker.

According to Sky Sports’ Keith Downie, AFC Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison is one of a handful of strikers Sunderland are considering as they try to add a new forward to their squad. Jebbison only joined the Cherries in this transfer window in a deal that cost the Premier League side £1.5 million in training fees.

Downie states that despite only just joining Bournemouth, Jebbison will be loaned out this summer, and Sunderland, who are keen to sign a forward, see the young player as someone who can add pace and power to their attack. He goes on to add that the Black Cats are exploring their options but have yet to make an approach for the player.

Daniel Jebbison’s record in the Championship

The 21-year-old came to light during his time in Sheffield United’s academy, impressing in their academy teams before joining Burton Albion on loan in the 2021/22 campaign. That was the forward’s first real taste of regular first-team football, and it was an opportunity he grabbed, as he scored seven goals in 20 League One games.

That loan allowed him to return to Bramall Lane and fight for a place in their starting XI. However, while he did feature more for the Yorkshire side, he was still unable to be a regular contributor. He played eight times for Sheffield United in the 2021/22 Championship season, followed by 16 times in the next campaign, as the Blades sealed promotion to the top flight.

Daniel Jebbison's Championship record Apps 24 Goals 1 Assists 1 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Overall, Jebbison has played 24 times in the Championship in his career, and he has managed just one goal and one assist to his name so far.

If Sunderland does secure a deal to sign Jebbison on loan for this campaign, then the Black Cats and Le Bris will be hoping his record improves in front of goal in the second tier, although the arrival of a second new forward with more experience should lighten the pressure on the youngster's shoulders.