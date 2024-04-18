Sunderland have enjoyed quite the season of frustration, but the Black Cats will be looking to put any failure to bed this summer by turning to the transfer window and potentially welcoming a former Premier League gem.

Sunderland transfer news

If they could go back, it would be interesting to see whether Sunderland would have kept hold of Tony Mowbray instead of kicking off a nightmare Michael Beale spell. When the former lost his job, the Black Cats were in the race to reach the playoffs. Months later and after a short-lived Beale nightmare, they sit 13th and on course to note the current Championship campaign down as one to forget.

It will at least be a fresh start at the Stadium of Light this summer though, with a new manager set to take charge. As things stand, the main name linked with the job seems to be Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked by Premier League side Sheffield United earlier in the campaign. Having previously had success in the Championship, however, he could represent a solid appointment.

Once they find their next manager, the transfer window becomes key and it seems as though the Black Cats are well aware of that. According to Chronicle Live, Sunderland are now eyeing a move to sign Amani Richards, whose Leicester City contract is set to expire at the end of the season, allowing the winger to leave as a free agent.

The 19-year-old has already had quite the career, having jumped from Chelsea's academy to Arsenal's as a highly-rated wonderkid. That wonderkid tag shouldn't go away just yet either, given how young Richards still is. A player who has no weak foot, Sunderland could help the former Arsenal gem discover his best form and realise his potential.

Richards could follow Jack Clarke path at Sunderland

One player who knows all about dropping out of the Premier League is Jack Clarke. The winger failed to make it at Tottenham Hotspur, before eventually finding himself at Sunderland where he is now a star earning reported interest from the likes of West Ham United. It is the type of path that Richards can use as inspiration to make Wearside the perfect destination this summer.

After struggling to break into Leicester's first team this season, senior minutes may well be the priority no matter what for Richards if he wants to step things up. With Sunderland's philosophy of handing young players ample opportunity, a move to the Stadium of Light could represent a wise decision by the teenager.

It's important that the Black Cats get this summer right off the pitch and they'll want to stick to how they do things in the process in a move that should see players of Richards' potential targeted once again in the coming months.