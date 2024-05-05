Following a disappointing Championship campaign, Sunderland have instantly turned their attention towards summer reinforcements in an attempt to get back into the top six in the next campaign.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats started the season in promising fashion, but after parting ways with Tony Mowbray in favour of Michael Beale, things quickly went off course in an experiment that did not last long. Left to pick up the pieces on an interim basis was Mike Dodds, who could only guide Sunderland into a 16th-placed finish in incredibly disappointing fashion.

With the season now over, those at The Stadium of Light must find a permanent manager to take charge in a decision they have to get right following the call to appoint Beale all those months ago. With that said, names mentioned for the vacant job so far includes Paul Heckingbottom, who was sacked by Premier League side Sheffield United earlier in the campaign.

Whoever is in charge, whether that be Heckingbottom or another option, will have a busy summer ahead which could start with a bargain deal. According to The Athletic, Sunderland are in pole position to sign Divin Mubama, who is set to leave West Ham United upon the expiry of his reported £4,000-a-week current contract.

The forward has struggled to gain opportunities under David Moyes, leading to his pending exit this summer. However, drop down to the Championship could quickly spark his best form into life in a similar fashion to the success that Jack Clarke has enjoyed since moving to Wearside.

Having featured in both the Premier League and Europa League for West Ham this season too, Mubama wouldn't exactly be arriving as a player fresh from academy football this summer.

"Incredible" Mubama can follow Clarke path

Dropping down from the Premier League is not a choice that any player would make easily, but many, Clarke included, have highlighted the benefits of doing so. The winger left Tottenham Hotspur as a struggling youngster, but eventually found his feet at Sunderland to earn links with a move back to England's top flight. Now, Mubama can follow a similar path, to Sunderland's benefit.

After spending so many years at West Ham, it wouldn't have been a simple decision to not extend his contract beyond the current campaign. Ultimately, however, it is one Mubama had to make for the sake of minutes in first-team football.

West Ham academy manager Kenny Brown will be among those watching on if Mubama ends up joining Sunderland before reaching his potential, having been so full of praise for the forward in the past.

Brown told the club's official website: “When you’ve got players with the attitude and work ethic like Divin, it makes our job as Academy staff and coaches so much easier. Younger players in our Academy are now looking up to Divin, and taking on board the way he manages his lifestyle, because it’s impeccable. That’s a massive credit to him on a personal level. He has truly enjoyed an incredible season and he’s a great personality too.”