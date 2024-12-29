Sunderland are interested in completing the signing of a young Premier League player in January, according to an update from Fabrizio Romano.

Latest Sunderland news

It has been a positive season for the Black Cats to date, with Regis Le Bris' side right in the Championship promotion battle at the top of the table. The January transfer window will offer them a chance to add depth to their squad, and they have been linked with a host of players of late.

One such figure is Glen Kamara, who is currently at Rennes after leaving Leeds United back in the summer, with a loan move to Sunderland next month mooted. The midfielder could be a shrewd addition, in terms of adding experience and quality in an area of the pitch with youngsters such as Chris Rigg and Jobe Bellingham in it.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa starlet Louie Barry has emerged as a loan option for the Black Cats, with the Premier League keen to give him more experience at a Championship club after being recalled from his stint at Stockport County.

There are also possible outgoings that could happen in January, however, with local rivals Newcastle United believed to have sent scouts to watch Dan Ballard in action. Losing him would be a big blow, especially if it was to the Magpies.

Sunderland keen on signing Premier League player

According to Romano on X, Sunderland are eyeing a move for Chelsea youngster Harvey Vale in the January window ahead of him potentially leaving Stamford Bridge, but they are far from alone in showing an interest:

Vale is a talented prospect who is thought of highly at Chelsea, so the idea of the Black Cats snapping him up, whether that be on loan or permanently, is exciting.

The 21-year-old is an attacking midfielder by trade, but his versatility allows him to shine on either wing, too, while an assessment from The Bristol Post of a performance at left-back last year further showcases his ability to thrive in many positions:

"It was a surprise to see the attacking midfielder playing at left-back but he did excellently in an uncomfortable role. Solid defensively but always keen to get forward and contribute down the left flank and was unlucky not to get an assist."

Vale has already managed seven appearances for Chelsea's first team, which immediately outlines his pedigree, while a tally of 14 goals and 15 assists in 62 outings for the Blues' Under-21s showed what he can offer in the final third.

Sunderland need extra depth in order to tackle potential injuries and fatigue as the season goes on, and Vale could be an eye-catching signing who gives Le Bris an extra sprinkling of quality between now and May, making this one to watch.