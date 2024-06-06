With Sunderland looking to bounce back from a disappointing season in the Championship, the Black Cats have reportedly set their sights on a player who's just left a European giant as a free agent.

Sunderland transfer news

Before anything, Sunderland may need to finally welcome their replacement for Michael Beale this summer. Those at The Stadium of Light have been without a permanent manager since February, with Mike Dodds only taking charge on an interim basis, and are still yet to name a fresh face in the dugout. That's not to say that plenty of names haven't been mentioned, however, with Will Still, Paul Heckingbottom and, more recently, Pascal Jansen linked with the job.

The longer they remain without a manager, the more that Sunderland could remain without a clear plan, which may push the likes of Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham out the door. The two young stars have both been linked with summer exits. And with the former now reportedly wanting to move on from the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats will be left searching for replacements, which is where one target could come in.

According to Dutch outlet FCUpdate, Sunderland are keen to sign Ar'jany Martha this summer following the expiry of his contract at European giants Ajax, making him a free agent. Given that the 20-year-old can play primarily as a left-back and on both attacking wings too, those in Wearside would be getting a player ready to step into a more defensive role.

They're not alone in their interest, however, with Championship rivals Burnley also reportedly eyeing a move to sign the former Ajax man this summer. The Clarets are in a similar position to Sunderland in that they're currently managerless whilst still seeking further improvements in the summer transfer window.

"Impressive" Martha can realise potential at Sunderland

Although things didn't work out at Ajax, Sunderland represents a place where young talent has thrived in recent years, from Clarke all the way to Manchester United gem Amad Diallo.

Now, it could be Martha's turn to thrive. The deal itself, meanwhile, could be relatively risk-free from Sunderland's perspective, given that they'd be getting a free agent and someone who still impressed when given the chance in the Netherlands. Antonio Mango described him as "impressive" on X:

If Martha arrives, then a player of such potential may need time to find his feet, but once he's comfortable, Sunderland could have an unexpected gem on their hands. As those at the Stadium of Light look to avoid a repeat of last season, welcoming the right manager before key reinforcements is crucial in the coming months, which could see Martha arrive on Wearside.