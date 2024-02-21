Having shown Michael Beale the door after just 12 games and nine weeks in charge, Sunderland's search for a new manager is on. The more that the weeks have ticked by, the more that their decision to sack Tony Mowbray has looked like a major mistake. Now, as they look to make things right, the Black Cats are reportedly eyeing up a serial winner.

Sunderland manager news

Sunderland confirmed the news of Beale's dismissal this week with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman telling the club's official website: “We are disappointed that Michael is leaving Sunderland AFC. Our desire is to improve and unfortunately that hasn’t been evident, as such we take full accountability and feel that acting decisively is in the best interests of the Club.

"This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future. Our focus is now on the players and supporting Mike Dodds in the remaining games to ensure we achieve the highest possible league finish. We will be updating our supporters further as and when significant developments are made.”

Following 12 games to forget, those at The Stadium of Light must get their next appointment right, and that could see a serial winner come in. According to TeamTalk, Sunderland are eyeing a move for Marek Papszun, who has entered the radar of several English clubs due to his success in Poland, winning the cup, Super Cup and Rakow Czestochowa's first-ever league top-flight title in Poland.

Free agent Papszun is reportedly keen to speak to Sunderland about the vacant role, as they look to make up for lost time during Beale's nightmare 12-game tenure back in English football. The successful manager isn't the only name to seemingly enter Sunderland's initial shortlist, however, with former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom and Steve Cooper, who was recently sacked by Nottingham Forest, also initially reportedly among the options.

Papszun's CV should excite Sunderland fans

Whilst Heckingbottom and Cooper may seem the more obvious options, given their experience in English football, Beale proved that experience in the Championship should not be the quality that stands out for Sunderland. Instead, a manager capable of taking a team to the very top of their division up against arguably stronger sides on paper should stand out. And that could present Papszun with an unexpected chance.

The 49-year-old won a total of five trophies during his time at Rakow Czestochowa and could bring that winning feeling back to the Stadium of Light as Sunderland seek promotion. Papszun's 3-4-2-1 formation is a more expansive system than Beale's 4-1-4-1 and is interestingly the same formation that Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso uses. If the Polish manager's system is anywhere near as attacking as Alonso's, then the Black Cats could be in for a treat, should they make their move.

After falling behind in the race for the play-offs in the Championship, Sunderland will be keen to return to the top six next season, whether that's under Papszun or another candidate.