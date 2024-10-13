Sunderland are working to re-sign Jordan Henderson and have now made contact over a sensational deal at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland flying high under Le Bris

The Black Cats have made a hugely exciting start to life under Regis Le Bris, with their new manager coming in and hitting the ground running, suggesting that a fantastic season could lie ahead.

With nine games played in the Championship in 2024/25 to date, Sunderland sit top of the table, by virtue of narrowly having a superior goal difference to Sheffield United. It is still early days, and losing Jack Clarke to Ipswich Town was a big blow, but there is every reason to believe that this could be a campaign to treasure.

Sunderland also appear to be making shrewd decisions behind the scenes, with Pedro Ribeiro coming in as Le Bris' assistant head coach, with the 38-year-old an experienced figure, despite still being a young man in his profession. Kristjaan Speakman has said the Portuguese is "aligned to our values and playing identity", suggesting he could be ideal for the manager to work alongside.

Meanwhile, former England international Carlton Palmer has urged the Black Cats to seal a sensational reunion with Henderson, with the midfielder starting out at the club before embarking on great things at Liverpool.

According to an intriguing update from Football Insider, Sunderland now want to seal a "stunning" move for Henderson, bringing him back to the club where he first made a name for himself.

The Black Cats "have made contact over a potential deal" for the 34-year-old, who is now at Ajax, as Le Bris' side "plan a new-year promotion assault" in the Championship.

This is a massive update for Sunderland, with Henderson such a decorated player since leaving the club in 2011, going on to become a legendary figure at Liverpool.

After a tough start to life at Anfield, the midfielder eventually replaced Steven Gerrard as captain, going on to lift the Champions League and Premier League trophies as skipper, among multiple other pieces of silverware. Back in 2019, Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus even had this to say about him:

"Henderson is the best midfielder in the world in his position. Jurgen Klopp never removes him, but the other two midfielders, Naby Keita and Georginio Wijnaldum, are sometimes replaced."

While some may feel that that is hyperbole, it still shows the level that Henderson was playing at during his peak, and while his very best days are arguably now behind him, his experience and quality in the middle of the park would be an invaluable addition to Sunderland's squad.

It could make all the difference in the spring months, with pressure going up a gear and this young Black Cats squad being tested, with the Englishman playing in the biggest games in the world throughout his illustrious career. The fact that he knows the club so well is an added bonus, meaning he will give his absolute all.