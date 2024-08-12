Sunderland are believed to be interested in signing a "brilliant" Premier League player, considering him as part of an exciting double swoop this summer.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats enjoyed a perfect start to life under Regis Le Bris on Saturday afternoon, winning 2-0 away to Cardiff City to get their Championship season off to a flier. It is early days, of course, but the result suggested that the transfer business they have done this summer has been positive, but new players also continue to be linked with moves to the Stadium of Light.

Dunkerque midfielder Enzo Bardeli has emerged as a rumoured target for Sunderland between now and the end of the month, with the 23-year-old winning a silver medal with France at the 2024 Olympics. Europa League winners Atalanta are among the clubs providing competition for his signature, however, so it won't be easy.

Away from incoming transfer news, Jobe Bellingham's future continues to be a big talking point, with the 18-year-old linked with a move away, having registered an assist in the win over Cardiff. While a summer switch to Lazio has been mooted, it feels more likely that he will spend another year with the Black Cats, before potentially joining a Premier League club in 2025.

Meanwhile, Pierre Ekwah has also been a point of focus in recent weeks, with the Sunderland midfielder wanted by Leicester City. He has stayed put for the time being, but there is still plenty of time for the situation to change.

Sunderland want to sign "brilliant" Premier League player

According to Sports Illustrated, Sunderland are interested in completing the signing of Tottenham youngster Dane Scarlett on loan in the current transfer window.

The Black Cats are said to "hold a significant interest" in the 20-year-old and "his signing would be to complement the arrival of a more senior centre-forward rather than instead of", suggesting a prominent double deal is on the cards.

With additional firepower needed at Sunderland this season, Scarlett stands out as an exciting with prodigious ability, having been a highly thought of player for some time now. The striker has represented England at five different youth team levels, including scoring 12 goals in just 14 appearances for the Under-19s, showing that he has been a leading young attacker in this country for years.

Dane Scarlett's international stats Caps Goals England Under-21s 1 0 England Under-20s 16 6 England Under-19s 14 12 England Under-16s 2 2 England Under-15s 2 1

Scarlett's opportunities at Spurs are going to remain limited, however, particularly with Dominic Solanke arriving from Bournemouth on a big-money transfer - he has only made 17 appearances for the first team to date - so now could be the perfect time to enjoy a fresh challenge, likely on a temporary basis.

Portsmouth manager John Mousinho has described the Englishman as "brilliant", having enjoyed a spell on loan at Fratton Park in 2022/23, and he could be a great asset for Le Bris during his side's Championship promotion push.