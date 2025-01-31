Sunderland are thought to be readying an offer for a 23 year-old striker scoring a goal every two leagues games this season, according to a fresh update from journalist Santi Aouna.

The Black Cats face a massive game on Monday night, making the trip to Middlesbrough for what is not only a crunch derby clash, but also a vital match for both in the Championship.

All of Sunderland's rivals at the top of the table will have played by the time the game kicks off, so Regis Le Bris' men will know what they have to do, in terms of either making ground on their promotion-chasing adversaries or staying in touch with them.

There is still time for the Black Cats to make new signings in the current transfer window, with Chuba Akpom linked with a move to the Stadium of Light. He currently plays for Eredivisie giants Ajax, having moved there from Boro in 2023, but reportedly likes the idea of a return to English football.

Besiktas forward Semih Kilicsoy has also been backed to move to Sunderland in the coming days, with his new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer weighing up whether he wants to retain his services or not.

Sunderland preparing bid for "absolute top talent"

According to Aouna on X, Sunderland are now preparing a bid for St. Gallen forward Willem Geubbels after a £6.7m bid has already been rejected for him, as they look to beat Union Berlin to his signature.

Geubbels is an exciting player of whom so much has been expected since his teenage years, which makes him such an exciting proposition for Sunderland.

The 23-year-old has been capped for France across four different youth age groups, scoring 12 goals in a total of 22 caps combined. Not only that, but he has also been hailed as an "absolute top talent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, having racked up seven strikes in 14 league games this season for St. Gallen.

Geubbels could provide Sunderland with a sprinkling of magic in attack, adding firepower to the team during the second half of the season and beyond, potentially acting as the catalyst for them being promoted to the Premier League.

Admittedly, the Frenchman hasn't necessartily kicked on as much as many hoped he would in recent years, but Le Bris could be the man to get the best out of him.