Sunderland are battling another Championship club for the signing of a "brilliant" Premier League player, according to a new transfer update.

The Black Cats are preparing to host rivals Middlesbrough on Monday evening, in what represents an important game for both sides in the promotion battle.

There is still time for Sunderland to make new signings before the transfer cutoff, and Willem Geubbels has been linked with a move to the Stadium of Light. The 23-year-old is currently on loan at St. Gallen, scoring seven league goals in 12 starts this season.

The Black Cats have also been backed to make a late move for Southampton attacker Cameron Archer, as Regis Le Bris looks for additional firepower in his squad between now and the end of the season. He has scored five goals for a struggling Saints side in 2024/25 to date, including three in as many matches in the EFL Cup.

Sunderland had been pushing to complete the signing of Ajax striker Chuba Akpom, too, but he has favoured a move to Ligue 1 side Lille instead, preferring to move to one of Europe's top five leagues. Now, another attacker has been linked with a switch to join the Le Bris revolution.

Sunderland want to sign "brilliant" striker

According to a new report from Football Insider, Sunderland want to sign Liverpool striker Jayden Danns before the end of deadline day.

Blackburn Rovers are believed to be providing competition, however, as the two Championship clubs look to boost their promotion chances this season.

Danns could be exactly what Sunderland are looking for, in terms of bringing in a striker who knows where the goal is, and who will be hungry to prove himself in the second half of the season.

The 19-year-old has already become a handy squad player for Liverpool, scoring in the 4-0 win at home to Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup third round last month, taking his tally to three in nine appearances. Meanwhile, Marc Albrighton has lauded his quality, saying:

"Jayden Danns loves a goal and getting in those positions. That was brilliant from start to finish. He expected the rebound and he finished it well first time. You can see how much it means to him - a great moment for the young lad."

Danns will be aware that his playing time at Liverpool is going to be limited between now and May, considering the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are all strong options currently.

For that reason, a loan move to Sunderland could be ideal, allowing him to grow as a player, and also play a part in a crucial period of the season for one of the best teams in the Championship.