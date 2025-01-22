Sunderland are now racing their Championship rivals for the signature of a forward who has "technical quality", according to a report.

Black Cats' promotion charge back on track

Wilson Isidor's two missed penalties, which would've secured the Black Cats all three points against Burnley last Friday, made the 0-0 draw particularly tough to take, but their promotion charge is now very much back on track.

Regis Le Bris' side secured a 1-0 victory at Derby County on Tuesday night to remain within touching distance of the automatic promotion places, despite Isidor having a late goal ruled out in controversial fashion.

It would've been a boost for the 24-year-old to get back amongst the goals after the events at Turf Moor, but the three points is the most important thing, and Le Bris will now be looking ahead to the game against Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Saturday's fixture is the last match before the transfer window closes, before which point Sunderland will be hoping to have a striker through the door, having identified Westerlo's Matija Frigan as a major target.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Black Cats are also racing their Championship rivals for Celtic Winger Luis Palma, having now registered their interest in the winger.

Palma wants to leave the Scottish side this month, with the hope of receiving regular football somewhere else, having fallen down the pecking order at Parkhead. There is widespread interest in the Honduras international, with the likes of Stoke City, Swansea City, QPR and a number of European sides lining up moves.

Palma needs a fresh start

The 25-year-old has found game time hard to come by this season, mainly featuring as a substitute in the Scottish Premiership, so it is clear that he needs to seek a move elsewhere.

In the previous campaign, the Celtic winger, who cost £3.5m, notched seven goals and nine assists in 28 league outings, an impressive return, so it is clear he could make an impact at the Stadium of Light in the second half of the season.

Brendan Rodgers also lauded the forward last season, saying: "I just think [Luis] will get better and better with the experiences, demands and expectations of playing for a club like this.

“He has got the technical quality. You could see from the disallowed goal that he has shifted it and finished it really well."

Palma is still relatively young, but he's at an age where he needs to be receiving consistent game time, so a move to a promotion-chasing Championship club could be a great move for all parties.