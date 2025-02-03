Sunderland are now on the verge of signing a new forward for Regis Le Bris, according to a report from Sky Sports, and they already have the approval of former boss Roy Keane in their choice.

Sunderland transfer latest

It has been a mixed January transfer window for Sunderland so far as they look to secure a Championship promotion spot come the end of the season.

The Black Cats pulled off an astonishing coup by landing Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee on loan for the remainder of the campaign, in a move which will become permanent should they find their way back to the Premier League for the 2025/26 campaign.

Key to that move was Le Bris, who worked with the French U23 international at Lorient to good effect, and who persuaded Le Fee to swap the Eternal City for the Stadium of Light.

Meanwhile, the only other business done by Sunderland is the decision to make Wilson Isidor's arrival permanent early, with the French striker having previously been midway through a season-long loan from Zenit St Petersburg.

They had been on the hunt for a striker, but were foiled in their attempts to land Leicester City forward Tom Cannon after the Foxes recalled him from his loan spell at Stoke City, with promotion-rivals Sheffield United ultimately signing the attacker as well as Sunderland target Ben Brereton-Diaz.

“We need good quality,” admitted Le Bris when quizzed on late transfer plans. “That is very important, but it is very clear that, today and for a long period before, the forward positions are our weakest positions."

Sunderland's next five Championship fixtures Middlesbrough (Away) Watford (Home) Luton Town (Home) Leeds United (Away) Hull City (Home)

“It is just a question of numbers there. If we don’t recruit a player in these positions, then we will be on the edge because every time we got an injury, we wouldn’t have players at the same level on the bench who could come in."

Now, it seems as though Le Bris' prayers are set to be answered as Sunderland close in on a move.

Sky Sports - Sunderland close in on striker

That comes as Sky Sports now report that Sunderland are on the verge of signing Liverpool forward Jayden Danns on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The teenager has impressed during his limited opportunities at Anfield and is now heading out on loan in a bid for regular first-team football, with the Black Cats seemingly having won the race for his signature.

Earlier this season, he scored in the FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley, but really hit the headlines 12 months ago when he scored a brace in the Carabao Cup, earning the praise of former Sunderland boss Roy Keane in the process.

"I was probably more impressed with that goal [Danns' third] than maybe his first goal", the former Sunderland boss turned pundit explained.

"Just that reaction...look it's amazing. When the shot comes in he's on the move, defender's on their heels - instincts! He made it look easy."

Danns, who is described as a "pacey" forward who is "well-rounded" and can both score and create by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson on X, his arrival could help spark a run of form for Sunderland to propel them back into the automatic promotion spots in the final third of the campaign.