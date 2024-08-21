Sunderland are among the clubs interested in signing a Championship winner, according to a new report.

It has been an excellent start to the Championship campaign for the Black Cats, as they have so far gained maximum points out of their opening two league games.

Regis Le Bris got his time in charge of Sunderland off to a great start with a win away at Cardiff City, and since then, also secured another win in the league, thrashing Sheffield Wednesday 4-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's summer signings

Given that Le Bris is in charge of Sunderland, it has been a rather quiet transfer window for the Championship club. The Black Cats disappointed last season, as they finished well below expectations, with them in the end just finishing a handful of points above the dreaded dotted line.

So, there was an expectation that Sunderland would look to put things right this summer and make some necessary changes to the squad.

Sunderland's summer signings Signed from Alan Browne Preston Ian Poveda Leeds United Simon Moore Coventry City Blondy Nna Noukeu Stoke City

The club has brought in new players, and they have also let players leave, but it probably hasn’t been as busy as fans would have hoped for or expected. So far, with over a week remaining of the transfer window left, the club has signed four players, and they have seen eight players depart.

Those four arrivals have all been on free transfers, showing that Sunderland are looking to operate in a smart way and not spend money for the sake of it. The Black Cats have added goalkeepers Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu from Coventry City and Stoke City, respectively.

While they have also brought in midfielder Alan Browne after he left Preston North End and winger Ian Poveda from Leeds United, who enjoyed a successful spell with Sheffield Wednesday last season.

It has been a quiet transfer window so far for the club, but that could be about to change as Sunderland enters a race to sign a Championship winner.

Sunderland "on it" over Manuel Benson move

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Manuel Benson is set to leave Burnley in this transfer window, and Sunderland are among the clubs interested.

It is claimed that talks are taking place with Leeds United in regards to a permanent transfer to Elland Road. But as well as the Yorkshire side being keen on the winger, Sunderland are also “on it," as well as Norwich City, if they lose winger Jonathan Rowe in this transfer window.

Tavolieri goes on to add that personal terms will not be a problem for the 27-year-old, who scored 11 goals and recorded three assists in 33 Championship games in his first season at the club as he helped the Clarets to the title.

It was an excellent start for the winger at Turf Moor, but he was unable to replicate the same form in the Premier League last season. Benson featured just nine times for the Lancashire side during the whole of the 2023/24 campaign, eight of which came in the top flight, and he was unable to register a goal or an assist.