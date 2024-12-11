Sunderland look set for a busy January transfer window, as multiple exits could be on the cards, according to a new report. The Black Cats were in Championship action again on Tuesday night as the fixtures come thick and fast, but those in the boardroom are planning for the winter window.

Sunderland’s January plans

It has been an impressive campaign for Regis Le Bris’ men so far this season, as they have settled well under their new manager and look set for a campaign that will see them fight for a place in the Premier League next season.

The January transfer window could be crucial for the Black Cats, as they have been linked with players such as Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle and Peterborough United’s Kwame Poku in recent weeks, and it appears that money is available to spend next month. Speaking to Sunderland's media team earlier this week, the club's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman provided an update on how the club intends to do business next month.

He said: “First of all, it’s about assessing the squad. I think we’re coming from a position of strength. I think the group’s in a really good place. We’ve got loads of preparation going on. We’ve just got to be really diligent in the moment, able to react and action things really quickly within the month of January. I’m really optimistic about what we can achieve.”

Sunderland planning mini squad overhaul in January

As reported by The Northern Echo, Sunderland will allow Adil Aouchiche, Abdoullah Ba, and Nazariy Rusyn to leave in January specifically to "create some space in the squad for potential new additions".

All three players have struggled to be regulars in Le Bris’ team, as Aouchiche has played just twice in the Championship, Ba has yet to feature, just playing once in the EFL Cup, and Rusyn has played six times in the league, but all appearances have come from the bench.

Ahead of Sunderland’s game against Bristol City, Le Bris has confirmed that all three players will be made available for a move in January, as the Black Cats boss has admitted that all three need to move elsewhere if they want regular minutes.

“There are players who haven’t really been involved who could maybe leave in January. If you don’t have the opportunity to play, and you have an option with another club that is good for your development, then sometimes that is a good option to take and move on.

Adil Aouchiche, Abdoullah Ba and Nazariy Rusyn's Sunderland stats Aouchiche Ba Rusyn Apps 31 74 29 Goals 2 4 2 Assists 2 5 1

“We will see what happens. We have to be mindful of the balance of the team and the squad. You need to have subs who have the right mindset, even if they don’t play a lot. You need players who are always available, good in training sessions, and positive on the bench. That is very important, and then you also have to remember that all of the players have a contract. That is another factor. But the players need to play, and you need a squad that has the right dynamic.”

The decision to move these three players on is very good for Sunderland and Le Bris, as moving them on and bringing in players who will add to the squad could be the difference between a top two spot and a place in the dreaded playoffs.