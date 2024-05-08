To say it was a disappointing season for Sunderland in the Championship would be an understatement, and that failure has sparked the club into ruthless action ahead of the summer transfer window.

Sunderland transfer news

The Black Cats' main focus must be on finding a new permanent manager following the end of Mike Dodds' interim spell in charge. It is a decision that they must get right after things went so wrong with Michael Beale's appointment. A move that Sunderland have regretted ever since, they've been left in desperate need of a fresh start.

Whilst it remains to be seen just who will be the next manager in charge, speculation has been rife around the likes of Paul Heckingbottom and even Jermain Defoe more recently in what would be a shock appointment to hand their former forward his first foray into the managerial world. Meanwhile, the less surprising Will Still has also been linked with the role, having recently parted ways with Reims following an excellent spell in charge of the Ligue 1 side.

Whether it's Defoe, Heckingbottom, Still or another option, however, one player who will not be part of that new era is Corry Evans. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Evans has been shown the door at Sunderland after being told that the club will not be renewing his current contract, leaving the central midfielder to become a free agent.

As Sunderland clear Evans' reported salary of £6,400-a-week from their wage bill, the 33-year-old must find his next challenge in the coming months. Ultimately, when looking back on his time at the Stadium of Light, it will be his ACL injury that steals the headline for Evans, who may be thinking what might have been had he not suffered such a significant blow at such an important time last season.

Sunderland must replace Evans' leadership

Evans may have struggled to feature for Sunderland this season, but his leadership remains an asset that will be difficult to replace. The club captain will leave a gaping hole that the likes of Luke O'Nien will need to fill as he has done throughout the current campaign, though that doesn't mean that the Black Cats shouldn't turn towards the transfer market.

Ahead of the summer window, the Wearside club have been linked with moves for the likes of Divin Mubama in what would be a wise way to spend the gap left behind by Evans on Sunderland's wage bill. The young West Ham United forward, like Evans, is set to become a free agent at the end of the season to potentially hand the Black Cats a bargain deal.

It would be in line with the club's philosophy to welcome young, fresher faces as those seemingly past their peak head for the exit door. And as ruthless a decision as Evans' exit may seem, and as difficult as it will be to replace his leadership, Sunderland must get back to their energetic, brave best which saw young players thriving last season.