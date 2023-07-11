Sunderland have had their opening bid of €4m (£3.4m) for Matija Frigan immediately turned down by Rijeka, who are set to hold out for a higher offer, according to recent reports from Croatia.

What's the latest Sunderland transfer news?

Sunderland have already completed the signing of one striker this summer, with Benfica's Luis Hemir Silva Semedo joining for an undisclosed fee, agreeing on a five-year deal, but Tony Mowbray is still keen to bolster his attacking options further.

However, the Black Cats lost the race for former loanee Ellis Simms, with the forward putting pen to paper on a move to Coventry City, and they could now be set to miss out on another one of their attacking targets.

It has been reported that Mowbray would "love" to sign Amad Diallo again for the upcoming season, however, his performances in the Championship last term have alerted Burnley and Sheffield United to his potential availability.

Diallo led the charge for the play-offs last season, scoring 13 league goals, but he could be attracted by a move to the Premier League this summer.

Sonny Perkins has also been named as a potential target for Sunderland, with Leeds United thought to be willing to let the striker leave on loan next season, however, there has seemingly been little progression in their pursuit of the 19-year-old since the end of June.

The Black Cats appear to have turned their attentions to Friga, who has also been targeted by Scottish Premiership side Rangers this summer, with reports from Croatia claiming Mowbray has now sanctioned a €4m (£3.4m) bid for the striker (via The 72).

However, the offer has immediately been knocked back by Rijeka, with the Croatian club unwilling to sell any of their players for lower than their value, and they are set to seek more money if they are to let the 20-year-old leave. It remains to be seen whether Sunderland are willing to return to the negotiating table with a higher offer for the forward.

Who is Matija Frigan?

Although he is still very young, the Rijeka star emerged as a vital player in the 2022-23 campaign, weighing in with a very impressive 14 goals and three assists in 27 league appearances for his hometown club.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described the starlet as a "very interesting talent", while he has also lauded him as a "complete forward", with similar strengths to those of Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, including finishing, instinct and movement.

It could be a risk for Sunderland to take a chance on a player unproven outside of Croatia, but the 6 foot 1 attacker is clearly very clinical, given his goal return last season, and he could still improve considerably, given that he is only 20-years-old.

Last season, the forward averaged a SofaScore match rating of 6.98 in the Croatian top flight, the third-highest figure in the squad, and he could now be ready to test himself at a higher level, so it would not be a surprise if Sunderland come back in with another offer, making this one to keep an eye on.